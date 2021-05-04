ANL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.76%)
ASC 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.21%)
ASL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.6%)
AVN 84.44 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.29%)
BOP 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
DGKC 109.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.62%)
EPCL 50.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.52%)
FCCL 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.42%)
FFBL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.53%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
HASCOL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.03%)
HUBC 74.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.95%)
HUMNL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5%)
JSCL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.25%)
KAPCO 38.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
KEL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.44%)
MLCF 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.08%)
PAEL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.3%)
PIBTL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
POWER 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.99%)
PPL 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
PRL 22.54 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.32%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.24%)
SNGP 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.06%)
TRG 168.34 Increased By ▲ 12.36 (7.92%)
UNITY 34.46 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (6.69%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (8.76%)
BR100 4,759 Increased By ▲ 74.51 (1.59%)
BR30 24,406 Increased By ▲ 605.37 (2.54%)
KSE100 44,564 Increased By ▲ 487.39 (1.11%)
KSE30 18,260 Increased By ▲ 233.07 (1.29%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,310
16124hr
Pakistan Cases
837,523
337724hr
Sindh
286,521
Punjab
308,529
Balochistan
22,664
Islamabad
76,492
KPK
120,590
Business Recorder Logo
May 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Oil and gas investor EnCap raises $1.2bn energy transition fund

  • The Houston-based firm is a prolific investor in hydrocarbons, and has raised more than $38 billion since its founding in 1988, with its latest flagship vehicle amassing $7 billion in 2017.
  • "There's definitely a movement among institutional investors into ESG of all kinds, including in the energy space," Jason DeLorenzo, EnCap Investments' managing partner, told Reuters.
Reuters Updated 04 May 2021

EnCap Investments said on Tuesday it has closed a $1.2 billion fund dedicated to investments in the burgeoning energy transition space, the first time the private-equity firm has raised money specifically for clean energy.

The Houston-based firm is a prolific investor in hydrocarbons, and has raised more than $38 billion since its founding in 1988, with its latest flagship vehicle amassing $7 billion in 2017.

With investors more focused on environmental considerations, capital has been pouring into clean energy production.

"There's definitely a movement among institutional investors into ESG of all kinds, including in the energy space," Jason DeLorenzo, EnCap Investments' managing partner, told Reuters.

EnCap had talked over a long period of time with its investor base about pursuing opportunities in energy transition, he said. Previous EnCap investors contributed around 75% of the new fund's cash.

EnCap Energy Transition Fund I will invest in wind and solar power and energy storage, according to a statement. It will be run by Jim Hughes, a former chief executive of First Solar Inc , who was part of a quartet EnCap recruited in September 2019 to invest in renewable energy.

The fund has already invested in five companies, with Hughes saying in the same interview that around half the proceeds have been deployed.

Hughes declined to give a specific figure about return targets, but said it would be lower than EnCap's upstream fund and above what infrastructure funds traditionally generate.

Private-equity firms normally pitch returns in the high-teens percentile, with the expectation for infrastructure funds in the high single digits.

EnCap is not abandoning oil and gas altogether though, with DeLorenzo seeing "robust opportunities" available for deploying the remaining $4 billion of its 11th flagship fund.

Portfolio companies within the energy transition fund could also help EnCap's existing hydrocarbon-producing and pipeline investments with their own decarbonization efforts, Hughes said.

EnCap Investments hydrocarbons Energy Transition Fund

Oil and gas investor EnCap raises $1.2bn energy transition fund

COVID-19: Pakistan’s national average SOP compliance doubles from 34% on 25th April to 68% on 3rd May after military’s deployment, other measures

Muslim nations should work collectively to counter rising wave of Islamophobia, PM Khan tells OIC

Pakistan reports less than 4000 COVID-19 cases since April 5

Revered Italian priest dies of COVID-19 in Lahore, having served Pakistan for 6 decades

India Covid cases soar past 20 million: official data

G7 pushes solidarity to tackle global threats

Economic downturn fueling Argentine crypto craze

Armed person shot trying to enter CIA headquarters

Global partnership need of the hour to defeat COVID pandemic, says Akram

Pentagon downplays newest Afghanistan clashes

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters