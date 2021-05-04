Pakistan
Two more patients die of COVID-19 in Hyderabad
- Out of 2,247 COVID-19 cases 2,198 are isolated at homes while 51 are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.
04 May 2021
HYDERABAD: Two more patients have died of COVID-19 and 118 tested positive during last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus active cases to 2198 in Hyderabad district.
According to daily situation report issued late Monday night, number of deaths due to coronavirus reached to 334 as two more patients had succumbed to the virus during last 24 hours in the district.
Out of 2,247 COVID-19 cases 2,198 are isolated at homes while 51 are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.
According to report, 118 cases have been reported as positive out of 823 tests conducted during last 24 hours with 14 % positivity rate.
ECP accepts PML-N's plea, orders vote recount in Karachi's NA-249
Two more patients die of COVID-19 in Hyderabad
COVID-19: Pakistan’s national average SOP compliance doubles from 34% on 25th April to 68% on 3rd May after military’s deployment, other measures
Muslim nations should work collectively to counter rising wave of Islamophobia, PM Khan tells OIC
Pakistan reports less than 4000 COVID-19 cases since April 5
Revered Italian priest dies of COVID-19 in Lahore, having served Pakistan for 6 decades
India Covid cases soar past 20 million: official data
G7 pushes solidarity to tackle global threats
Economic downturn fueling Argentine crypto craze
Armed person shot trying to enter CIA headquarters
Global partnership need of the hour to defeat COVID pandemic, says Akram
Pentagon downplays newest Afghanistan clashes
Read more stories
Comments