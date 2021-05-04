Two more patients die of COVID-19 in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Two more patients have died of COVID-19 and 118 tested positive during last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus active cases to 2198 in Hyderabad district.

According to daily situation report issued late Monday night, number of deaths due to coronavirus reached to 334 as two more patients had succumbed to the virus during last 24 hours in the district.

Out of 2,247 COVID-19 cases 2,198 are isolated at homes while 51 are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.

According to report, 118 cases have been reported as positive out of 823 tests conducted during last 24 hours with 14 % positivity rate.