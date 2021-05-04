Pakistan
Court adjourns hearing till May 18 in LNG reference
- AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the graft reference filed by NAB.
04 May 2021
ISLAMABAD: Accountability Court (AC)-II of Islamabad on Tuesday adjourned hearing on LNG reference till May 18, against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and ex-finance advisor Miftah Ismail.
AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the graft reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Shahid Khaqan Abbasi appeared before the court along with his legal team.
At the outset of hearing, the court recorded the statement of prosecution witness Allah Nawaz and made the documents produced by him as case record. The court summoned two witness including Allah Nawaz and Abdul Rasheed Jokheo on May 18.
ECP accepts PML-N's plea, orders vote recount in Karachi's NA-249
Court adjourns hearing till May 18 in LNG reference
COVID-19: Pakistan’s national average SOP compliance doubles from 34% on 25th April to 68% on 3rd May after military’s deployment, other measures
Muslim nations should work collectively to counter rising wave of Islamophobia, PM Khan tells OIC
Pakistan reports less than 4000 COVID-19 cases since April 5
Revered Italian priest dies of COVID-19 in Lahore, having served Pakistan for 6 decades
India Covid cases soar past 20 million: official data
G7 pushes solidarity to tackle global threats
Economic downturn fueling Argentine crypto craze
Armed person shot trying to enter CIA headquarters
Global partnership need of the hour to defeat COVID pandemic, says Akram
Pentagon downplays newest Afghanistan clashes
Read more stories
Comments