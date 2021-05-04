Court adjourns hearing till May 18 in LNG reference

ISLAMABAD: Accountability Court (AC)-II of Islamabad on Tuesday adjourned hearing on LNG reference till May 18, against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and ex-finance advisor Miftah Ismail.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the graft reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Shahid Khaqan Abbasi appeared before the court along with his legal team.

At the outset of hearing, the court recorded the statement of prosecution witness Allah Nawaz and made the documents produced by him as case record. The court summoned two witness including Allah Nawaz and Abdul Rasheed Jokheo on May 18.