ANL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.76%)
ASC 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.21%)
ASL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.6%)
AVN 84.44 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.29%)
BOP 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
DGKC 109.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.62%)
EPCL 50.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.52%)
FCCL 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.42%)
FFBL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.53%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
HASCOL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.03%)
HUBC 74.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.95%)
HUMNL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5%)
JSCL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.25%)
KAPCO 38.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
KEL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.44%)
MLCF 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.08%)
PAEL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.3%)
PIBTL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
POWER 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.99%)
PPL 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
PRL 22.54 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.32%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.24%)
SNGP 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.06%)
TRG 168.34 Increased By ▲ 12.36 (7.92%)
UNITY 34.46 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (6.69%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (8.76%)
BR100 4,759 Increased By ▲ 74.51 (1.59%)
BR30 24,406 Increased By ▲ 605.37 (2.54%)
KSE100 44,564 Increased By ▲ 487.39 (1.11%)
KSE30 18,260 Increased By ▲ 233.07 (1.29%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,310
16124hr
Pakistan Cases
837,523
337724hr
Sindh
286,521
Punjab
308,529
Balochistan
22,664
Islamabad
76,492
KPK
120,590
Business Recorder Logo
May 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

FPCCI for addressing issues faced by marble, stone crushing industries

  • He said after the announcement of a special package by the prime minister for the construction sector, the marble and stone crushing industry needed extra incentives and attention by the government.
APP 04 May 2021

PESHAWAR: Coordinator Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sartaj Ahmad Khan Tuesday discussed issues confronted by the marble sector and crushing plants and means to address the same with Chief Executive AZMK KP Javed Khattak.

Sartaj Ahmad Khan stressed for urgent measures to address the issues faced by the marble industry and crush plants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said the marble sector and crush plants of Malakand, Chitral, Buner, Mohmand, Bajaur, Mardan, Peshawar and Nowshera were facing various issues and hampering the business activity.

He said after the announcement of a special package by the prime minister for the construction sector, the marble and stone crushing industry needed extra incentives and attention by the government. Problems of these sectors he said would affect the entire construction sector.

He said Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Industry Abdul Karim had appointed Javed Khattak as focal person for the marble sector and crush plants. Besides, he said a committee was also formed to address issues of these sectors.

Javed Khattak on the occasion assured that these issues would be resolved on priority basis and asked the FPCCI to extend complete cooperation to the government in establishment and development of Rashakai, Jalozai, Ghazi and Chitral economic zones. Khattak also sought an active role in FPCCI in creating opportunities for investment and elimination of unemployment.

He said the office of FPCCI would be made digitalized and every technical support would also be provided. At the meeting, well known industrialist, Zahid Shinwari was also present.

FPCCI

FPCCI for addressing issues faced by marble, stone crushing industries

COVID-19: Pakistan’s national average SOP compliance doubles from 34% on 25th April to 68% on 3rd May after military’s deployment, other measures

Muslim nations should work collectively to counter rising wave of Islamophobia, PM Khan tells OIC

Pakistan reports less than 4000 COVID-19 cases since April 5

Revered Italian priest dies of COVID-19 in Lahore, having served Pakistan for 6 decades

India Covid cases soar past 20 million: official data

G7 pushes solidarity to tackle global threats

Economic downturn fueling Argentine crypto craze

Armed person shot trying to enter CIA headquarters

Global partnership need of the hour to defeat COVID pandemic, says Akram

Pentagon downplays newest Afghanistan clashes

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters