Shaukat directs timely completion of uplift schemes

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Tuesday directed for ensuring timely completion of development schemes in Shangla and vowed zero tolerance for unnecessary delay.

Presiding over a review meeting regarding Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department related schemes, he said that as per vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, the policy of zero tolerance for corruption would be followed. The purpose of their efforts was giving better projects and facilities to people, he added.

The minister said that PHE Department has initiated several drinking water schemes in Shangla wherein steel pipe would be used to get rid of the people of plastic pipes.

He said the monitoring of all ongoing schemes would be tightened and physical verification of all schemes would be ensured. He said some drinking water schemes in Shangla were being delayed that affecting the general public and directed their speedy completion.

Shaukat said he himself would monitor all projects to prevent ghost scheme and in case of such incident stern action would be taken against responsible.

He said several years back a project of the installation of two tube-wells worth Rs 20 million was initiated at Bootiyal, but despite the spending of the fund, these were still incomplete.

He warned that the department fails in initiating action then it would be either sent to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) or Anti-Corruption Establishment Department for inquiry.

He said the service of the people and socio-economic uplift was the objective of their politics and completion of all schemes with transparency.