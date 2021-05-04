ANL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.76%)
ASC 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.21%)
ASL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.6%)
AVN 84.44 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.29%)
BOP 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
DGKC 109.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.62%)
EPCL 50.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.52%)
FCCL 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.42%)
FFBL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.53%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
HASCOL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.03%)
HUBC 74.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.95%)
HUMNL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5%)
JSCL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.25%)
KAPCO 38.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
KEL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.44%)
MLCF 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.08%)
PAEL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.3%)
PIBTL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
POWER 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.99%)
PPL 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
PRL 22.54 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.32%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.24%)
SNGP 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.06%)
TRG 168.34 Increased By ▲ 12.36 (7.92%)
UNITY 34.46 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (6.69%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (8.76%)
BR100 4,759 Increased By ▲ 74.51 (1.59%)
BR30 24,406 Increased By ▲ 605.37 (2.54%)
KSE100 44,564 Increased By ▲ 487.39 (1.11%)
KSE30 18,260 Increased By ▲ 233.07 (1.29%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,310
16124hr
Pakistan Cases
837,523
337724hr
Sindh
286,521
Punjab
308,529
Balochistan
22,664
Islamabad
76,492
KPK
120,590
Business Recorder Logo
May 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Shaukat directs timely completion of uplift schemes

  • The minister said that PHE Department has initiated several drinking water schemes in Shangla wherein steel pipe would be used to get rid of the people of plastic pipes.
APP 04 May 2021

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Tuesday directed for ensuring timely completion of development schemes in Shangla and vowed zero tolerance for unnecessary delay.

Presiding over a review meeting regarding Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department related schemes, he said that as per vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, the policy of zero tolerance for corruption would be followed. The purpose of their efforts was giving better projects and facilities to people, he added.

The minister said that PHE Department has initiated several drinking water schemes in Shangla wherein steel pipe would be used to get rid of the people of plastic pipes.

He said the monitoring of all ongoing schemes would be tightened and physical verification of all schemes would be ensured. He said some drinking water schemes in Shangla were being delayed that affecting the general public and directed their speedy completion.

Shaukat said he himself would monitor all projects to prevent ghost scheme and in case of such incident stern action would be taken against responsible.

He said several years back a project of the installation of two tube-wells worth Rs 20 million was initiated at Bootiyal, but despite the spending of the fund, these were still incomplete.

He warned that the department fails in initiating action then it would be either sent to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) or Anti-Corruption Establishment Department for inquiry.

He said the service of the people and socio-economic uplift was the objective of their politics and completion of all schemes with transparency.

Imran Khan Shaukat Ali Yousafzai

Shaukat directs timely completion of uplift schemes

COVID-19: Pakistan’s national average SOP compliance doubles from 34% on 25th April to 68% on 3rd May after military’s deployment, other measures

Muslim nations should work collectively to counter rising wave of Islamophobia, PM Khan tells OIC

Pakistan reports less than 4000 COVID-19 cases since April 5

Revered Italian priest dies of COVID-19 in Lahore, having served Pakistan for 6 decades

India Covid cases soar past 20 million: official data

G7 pushes solidarity to tackle global threats

Economic downturn fueling Argentine crypto craze

Armed person shot trying to enter CIA headquarters

Global partnership need of the hour to defeat COVID pandemic, says Akram

Pentagon downplays newest Afghanistan clashes

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters