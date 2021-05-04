ANL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.76%)
May 04, 2021
Pakistan

New examples of public service being set by PTI govt: CM

  • The past rulers mercilessly squandered public money and people faced the consequences of maladministration, he added.
APP 04 May 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said new examples of public service have been set by the PTI government as no corruption scandal was surfaced during the two-and-a-half years tenure.

Talking to parliamentarians at his office, the CM said the government would continue to introduce institutional reforms under the leadership of PM Imran Khan.

Each day started with a new corruption story in the past and resources were mercilessly employed for personal projection by the past rulers, he regretted and indicated that not a single scandal of the incumbent government had surfaced.

The past rulers mercilessly squandered public money and people faced the consequences of maladministration, he added.

He said the resistance to the electronic voting system showed fears of the gang remain involved in rigging. The former rulers were opposing transparent elections as it would put an end to their political career, he added.

Rigging was their strategy while the electronic voting system will ensure electoral transparency and no one would raise a finger at electoral results, added the CM.

Those who met the Chief Minister include Special Assistant to the PM on Food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Provincial Livestock Minister Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dareshk, MNAs Raja Riaz Ahmed, Haji Imtiaz Ahmed and MPAs Shahab Uddin Khan, Adil Pervaiz, Abdul Rehman Khan, Malik Asad Khokhar, Tariq Tarar, Rai Hassan Nawaz and Tahir Bashir Cheema.

Sardar Usman Buzdar

New examples of public service being set by PTI govt: CM

