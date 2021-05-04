ANL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.76%)
Pakistan

Coronavirus claims 31 more lives in KP

APP 04 May 2021

PESHAWAR: Coronavirus death toll rose to 3243, claiming 31 more lives in the last 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said an official of the health department in a briefing here on Tuesday.

He said, 526 cases of coronavirus were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and thus the total number of cases has reached to 120590. However, 624 more corona patients were recovered and with that the total number of recovered patients from coronavirus in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reached to 105527, he said.

The official said that a total of 98 new cases of corona were reported in Peshawar only with the number of corona cases in Peshawar has reached 46,192.

The death toll from Corona in Peshawar has risen to 12 in the last 24 hours and so far 1718 people have died from corona in Peshawar. The official of the Health Department said.

He said in the last 24 hours 6,030 tests were conducted in different hospitals across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the total tests conducted so far in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reached to 1615134.

