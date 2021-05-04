ANL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.76%)
Pakistan

Corona cases drop to lowest level of the year in KP

  • There was a decline witnessed on the HDU, ICU, and ventilator in the hospital, the health department official confirmed the rate of the positivity.
APP 04 May 2021

PESHAWAR: The Corona positive cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have dropped to the lowest level of the year 8.7 percent from 10 percent due to government effective strategies and measures besides imposition of smart lockdown in the areas.

This was stated by an official of the Health Department in his daily briefing. He said, the rate of positive cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has dropped from 10% per day only to 8.7 percent.

There was a decline witnessed on the HDU, ICU, and ventilator in the hospital, the health department official confirmed the rate of the positivity. The overall number of patients began to decline, he added.

About the hospital position for corona patients, he said that there were 204 beds allotted for corona patients in the Hayatabad Medical Complex Hospital Peshawar wherein 147 Corona patients were undergoing treatment and 57 beds were vacant in hospital.

The hospital allotted 38 ventilators for corona patients and a total of 29 Corona patients were undergoing treatment on ventilators with 9 ventilators were vacant in the hospital.

The health department officials said that the administration of the Lady Ready Hospital has 485 beds for Corona patients wherein a total 323 Corona patients were undergoing treatment at the hospital and 162 beds vacant.

He said 60 ventilators were reserved for corona patients, and a total of 28 such patients were on ventilators currently wherein 32 ventilators were vacant in the hospital. However, he said, 295 patients were in HDU.

About the position in Khyber Teaching Hospital, he said, the hospital has 106 beds for corona patients wherein such specific patients were being treated on 100 beds currently and 6 beds were vacant in the hospital.

The hospital has 35 ventilators and currently one corona patient was being treated on a ventilator with 34 ventilators empty in the hospital.

