Vaccination of citizens between age group of 40 to 50 starts in KP

PESHAWAR: Covid-19 vaccination for citizens between the age group of 40 to 50 has been started in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as Health Department has set up 249 vaccination centers in the province.

According to vaccination updates shared by KP Health Department on Monday,around 26,481 persons including health workers were administered first corona jab.

The total number of health workers who have been administered first vaccine of anti-corona infection has reached to 57,823 while the number of those health workers who have completed their vaccination was 36,709.

The number of ordinary citizens who have been administered first corona vaccine has reached to 1,70322 while the number of those who have completed vaccination was 62,813.

Around 7963 number of citizens have been benefited from the single dose complete corona-19 vaccination in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.