Banks to open on Saturday as SBP announces week long Eid holidays

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan has decided to keep banks open on Saturday, May 08 to cater the banking needs of public prior to a week long closure pf banks on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In two separate circulars issued by Banking Policy and Regulations Department of the central bank here on Tuesday public holidays were announced from May 10 to 15, 2021 on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Meanwhile, through another BPRD circular letter all the presidents and chief executives of all banks and Micro Finance Banks (MFBs) were directed to keep all their branches open on Saturday May 08, 2021 to cater the banking needs of public at large.

The decision was taken in the wake of forthcoming Eid-ul-Fitr holidays from 10th to 15th May, 2021, the letters read adding that all branches of banks and MFBs shall remain open on May 8, 2021 (Saturday) from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. without break.