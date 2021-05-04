ANL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.76%)
ASC 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.21%)
ASL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.6%)
AVN 84.44 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.29%)
BOP 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
DGKC 109.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.62%)
EPCL 50.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.52%)
FCCL 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.42%)
FFBL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.53%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
HASCOL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.03%)
HUBC 74.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.95%)
HUMNL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5%)
JSCL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.25%)
KAPCO 38.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
KEL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.44%)
MLCF 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.08%)
PAEL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.3%)
PIBTL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
POWER 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.99%)
PPL 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
PRL 22.54 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.32%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.24%)
SNGP 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.06%)
TRG 168.34 Increased By ▲ 12.36 (7.92%)
UNITY 34.46 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (6.69%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (8.76%)
BR100 4,759 Increased By ▲ 74.51 (1.59%)
BR30 24,406 Increased By ▲ 605.37 (2.54%)
KSE100 44,564 Increased By ▲ 487.39 (1.11%)
KSE30 18,260 Increased By ▲ 233.07 (1.29%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,310
16124hr
Pakistan Cases
837,523
337724hr
Sindh
286,521
Punjab
308,529
Balochistan
22,664
Islamabad
76,492
KPK
120,590
Business Recorder Logo
May 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Haleem Adil Sheikh's letter to CS, IGP to protect historical village of Malir

  • He added in the written letter he said we proud Sindhis reject the illegal occupation of this Sindh government, we know how to protect every inch of Sindh.
APP 04 May 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and the leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh have written a letter to the Chief Secretary of Sindh and IGP Sindh against demolishing ancient villages of Sindh in Malir.

In a letter Haleem Adil Sheikh said that Sindh government was selling the lands of the historic goths of Sindh in Malir to a certain builder for pennies and the police were forcing and torturing the locals to vacate the land.

He said lands of Malir were being sold to builders since long time by demolishing ancient goths of Sindh, in fact, Asif Ali Zardari was hiding behind this builder of Bahria Town. Sindh government’s machinery and police were humiliating the people of the province.

He said that Sindh government was selling the lands of Sindh but no action was being taken against them, when the Federal government wanted to work on Bundle Island for the development of this country and especially for the province of Sindh, the PPP immediately became emotional and started chanting slogans for "Sindh Watan Hai" but at a time when Sindh's land was being sold to a special favorite builder in Malir the Sindh government has remained a silent spectator.

He further added in the written letter he said we proud Sindhis reject the illegal occupation of this Sindh government, we know how to protect every inch of Sindh.

Haleem said to the Chief Secretary of Sindh and IGP Sindh that it was your duty to protect the rights of each citizen and direct the local police to stop the occupation of Bahria Town and action should be taken against police officers and other officers involved in violence against locals to protect Sindh's ancient villages.

Haleem Adil Sheikh

Haleem Adil Sheikh's letter to CS, IGP to protect historical village of Malir

COVID-19: Pakistan’s national average SOP compliance doubles from 34% on 25th April to 68% on 3rd May after military’s deployment, other measures

Muslim nations should work collectively to counter rising wave of Islamophobia, PM Khan tells OIC

Pakistan reports less than 4000 COVID-19 cases since April 5

Revered Italian priest dies of COVID-19 in Lahore, having served Pakistan for 6 decades

India Covid cases soar past 20 million: official data

G7 pushes solidarity to tackle global threats

Economic downturn fueling Argentine crypto craze

Armed person shot trying to enter CIA headquarters

Global partnership need of the hour to defeat COVID pandemic, says Akram

Pentagon downplays newest Afghanistan clashes

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters