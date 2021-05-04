TSX futures gain on firmer oil prices

Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, as oil prices gained after more US states eased lockdowns and the European Union sought to attract travelers.

Brent crude futures were 2.15% higher at $69.01 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 2.03%, to $65.8 a barrel at 7.00 am E.T.

June quarter futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.2% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada's trade balance data for the month of March is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.5% higher at 19,213.16 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.02% at 7:00 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.13% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.4%.

TOP STORIES

Oil and gas producer Suncor Energy Inc reported a first-quarter profit after a loss in the prior quarter, buoyed by a recovery in crude prices from the pandemic-led lows hit last year and cost cutting measures.

Nutrien Ltd, the world's biggest fertilizer producer by capacity, raised its full-year profit guidance and swung to a bigger-than-expected quarterly profit, as crop prices climb.