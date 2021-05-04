ANL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.76%)
Asad Umar directs to ensure private sector participant in KCR project

  • Asad Umar said that Karachi is in dire need of an efficient mass transportation system. The KCR could play an important role in this regard.
APP 04 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Tuesday directed concerned t departments to initiate work for the marketing of the Karachi Circular Railways (KCR) project for private sector participants.

Chairing a meeting to review the present status of the KCR projects here, the minister also directed the Ministry of Railways and the Public Private Partnership (PPP) Authority to carry out a monthly progress review of the work assigned to the consultants to ensure that the tasks of the project are completed on time.

Project Director KCR briefed the meeting about the latest progress of the project. He informed in the meeting that the the KCR project was on track as per the approved timelines.

It was informed that the PC-Is of some underpass and overheads along the KCR Corridor were in the final stages and work on some of them is expected to start as early as next month. Secretary Railway’s also informed the meeting that consultants who have been working on the feasibility study since January 2021 are expected to be completed their work by mid – June 2021. After which the process for the hiring of Private party would commence, which will be completed by September 2021.

Asad Umar said that Karachi is in dire need of an efficient mass transportation system. The KCR could play an important role in this regard.

Prime Minister’s focal person on the Planning Ministry for Karachi Projects Najeeb Haroon MNA, Secretary Railways, CEO PPP Authority, Project Director Karachi Circular Railway, and other senior officials and representatives of FWO participated in the meeting.

Asad Umar directs to ensure private sector participant in KCR project

