ANL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.76%)
ASC 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.21%)
ASL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.6%)
AVN 84.44 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.29%)
BOP 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
DGKC 109.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.62%)
EPCL 50.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.52%)
FCCL 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.42%)
FFBL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.53%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
HASCOL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.03%)
HUBC 74.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.95%)
HUMNL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5%)
JSCL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.25%)
KAPCO 38.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
KEL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.44%)
MLCF 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.08%)
PAEL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.3%)
PIBTL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
POWER 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.99%)
PPL 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
PRL 22.54 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.32%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.24%)
SNGP 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.06%)
TRG 168.34 Increased By ▲ 12.36 (7.92%)
UNITY 34.46 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (6.69%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (8.76%)
BR100 4,759 Increased By ▲ 74.51 (1.59%)
BR30 24,406 Increased By ▲ 605.37 (2.54%)
KSE100 44,564 Increased By ▲ 487.39 (1.11%)
KSE30 18,260 Increased By ▲ 233.07 (1.29%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,310
16124hr
Pakistan Cases
837,523
337724hr
Sindh
286,521
Punjab
308,529
Balochistan
22,664
Islamabad
76,492
KPK
120,590
Business Recorder Logo
May 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PSX ends losing streak, closes in Green

  • During the day, the benchmark KSE 100 index touched intraday high of 44,620.41 accumulating 544.21 pts.
Ali Ahmed 04 May 2021

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) finally broke its losing streak, as the bourse closed the session on Tuesday in the green zone.

During the day, the benchmark KSE 100 index touched intraday high of 44,620.41 accumulating 544.21 pts. It ended higher by 487.39 pts at 44,563.59. The KMI 30 index appreciated by 714.98 pts closing at 72,061.68. While the KSE All Share index closed with an addition of 30,072.12 pts at 136.48.

Overall market volumes declined from 238.44 mn shares in the last session to 221.20 mn shares. The highest participation was witnessed in Unity Foods Limited (UNITY +7.49%), Telecard Limited (TELE +7.27%), and Ghani Global Holdings (GGL +6.00%). The scrips had 33.87 mn shares, 26.29 mn shares, and 23.44 mn shares traded, respectively.

Sectors driving the benchmark KSE 100 index higher included the technology and communication sector (123.86 pts), the banking sector (81.02 pts), and the fertilizer sector (61.10 pts). Company-wise, TRG Pakistan Limited (TRG 112.89 pts), Lucky Cement Limited (LUCK 37.36 pts) and Habib Bank Limited (HBL 31.66 pts) were top points contributors.

The refinery sector gained 1.52% in its cumulative market capitalization. Attock Refinery Limited (ATRL 2.86%), National Refinery Limited (NRL 2.81%) and Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL 3.01%) all closed in green.

On the global front, equity markets worldwide showed a positive trend. WTI crude oil price declined by 0.03% to $64.47 while Brent crude oil price was up by 0.03% to $67.58.

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE100 index indices share

PSX ends losing streak, closes in Green

COVID-19: Pakistan’s national average SOP compliance doubles from 34% on 25th April to 68% on 3rd May after military’s deployment, other measures

Muslim nations should work collectively to counter rising wave of Islamophobia, PM Khan tells OIC

Pakistan reports less than 4000 COVID-19 cases since April 5

Revered Italian priest dies of COVID-19 in Lahore, having served Pakistan for 6 decades

India Covid cases soar past 20 million: official data

G7 pushes solidarity to tackle global threats

Economic downturn fueling Argentine crypto craze

Armed person shot trying to enter CIA headquarters

Global partnership need of the hour to defeat COVID pandemic, says Akram

Pentagon downplays newest Afghanistan clashes

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters