PSX ends losing streak, closes in Green

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) finally broke its losing streak, as the bourse closed the session on Tuesday in the green zone.

During the day, the benchmark KSE 100 index touched intraday high of 44,620.41 accumulating 544.21 pts. It ended higher by 487.39 pts at 44,563.59. The KMI 30 index appreciated by 714.98 pts closing at 72,061.68. While the KSE All Share index closed with an addition of 30,072.12 pts at 136.48.

Overall market volumes declined from 238.44 mn shares in the last session to 221.20 mn shares. The highest participation was witnessed in Unity Foods Limited (UNITY +7.49%), Telecard Limited (TELE +7.27%), and Ghani Global Holdings (GGL +6.00%). The scrips had 33.87 mn shares, 26.29 mn shares, and 23.44 mn shares traded, respectively.

Sectors driving the benchmark KSE 100 index higher included the technology and communication sector (123.86 pts), the banking sector (81.02 pts), and the fertilizer sector (61.10 pts). Company-wise, TRG Pakistan Limited (TRG 112.89 pts), Lucky Cement Limited (LUCK 37.36 pts) and Habib Bank Limited (HBL 31.66 pts) were top points contributors.

The refinery sector gained 1.52% in its cumulative market capitalization. Attock Refinery Limited (ATRL 2.86%), National Refinery Limited (NRL 2.81%) and Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL 3.01%) all closed in green.

On the global front, equity markets worldwide showed a positive trend. WTI crude oil price declined by 0.03% to $64.47 while Brent crude oil price was up by 0.03% to $67.58.