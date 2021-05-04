ANL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.76%)
Business & Finance

SBP, PSX to remain close from 10-15 May

  • The closure will be on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, said the central bank.
Ali Ahmed Updated 04 May 2021

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday announced that will remain closed from 10th to 15th May 2021 (Monday to Saturday).

The closure will be on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, said the central bank. Furthermore, in the wake of the forthcoming Eid-ul-Fitr holidays and to cater the banking needs of the public at large, the central bank has decided that all branches of banks / MFBs shall remain open on May 8, 2021 (Saturday) from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (without break).

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) too announced that it shall remain closed from Monday, May 10th 2021 till Saturday, May 15th.

"All TRE Certificate Holders, Staff and concerned are hereby informed that Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited shall remain closed from Monday, May 10th 2021 till Saturday, May 15th 2021 on account of Eid-ul-Fitr Holidays.

"Please further note that after the above-mentioned Holidays, Trading and Office timings of PSX shall continue as existing i.e. in line with PSX Notice # PSX/N-549 dated April 28, 2021," read the bourse statement.

The Interior Ministry has announced Eidul Fitr holidays from May 10 to 15 throughout the country, a notification said Monday.

The announcement comes after National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) recommended that Eidul Fitr holidays in Pakistan should be observed from May 10-15. "Announcement of Eid holidays from 10-15 May 2021 clearly stating the intention of reducing national mobility," the statement from the NCOC had said.

NCOC, in a bid to curb the spread of the virus, also announced comprehensive guidelines by the name of “Stay Home-Stay Safe — Eid-ul-Fitr-2021 from 8-16 May 2021”.

NCOC SBP PSX Eid holidays Eidul Fitr

