ANL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.76%)
ASC 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.21%)
ASL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.6%)
AVN 84.44 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.29%)
BOP 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
DGKC 109.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.62%)
EPCL 50.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.52%)
FCCL 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.42%)
FFBL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.53%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
HASCOL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.03%)
HUBC 74.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.95%)
HUMNL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5%)
JSCL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.25%)
KAPCO 38.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
KEL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.44%)
MLCF 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.08%)
PAEL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.3%)
PIBTL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
POWER 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.99%)
PPL 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
PRL 22.54 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.32%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.24%)
SNGP 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.06%)
TRG 168.34 Increased By ▲ 12.36 (7.92%)
UNITY 34.46 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (6.69%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (8.76%)
BR100 4,759 Increased By ▲ 74.51 (1.59%)
BR30 24,406 Increased By ▲ 605.37 (2.54%)
KSE100 44,564 Increased By ▲ 487.39 (1.11%)
KSE30 18,260 Increased By ▲ 233.07 (1.29%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,310
16124hr
Pakistan Cases
837,523
337724hr
Sindh
286,521
Punjab
308,529
Balochistan
22,664
Islamabad
76,492
KPK
120,590
Business Recorder Logo
May 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan Prosperity Index dips amid third COVID peak: Report

  • This figure signals a decrease in economic prosperity largely driven by reduced business confidence amid the 3rd peak of Covid-19. `
Ali Ahmed 04 May 2021

After a 5-month high, Pakistan Prosperity Index took a dip in February 2021 standing at 124.2, revealed Policy Research Institute of Market Economy (PRIME) in its report on Pakistan Prosperity Index (PPI)

This figure signals a decrease in economic prosperity largely driven by reduced business confidence amid the 3rd peak of Covid-19.

Year on Year inflation increased in February 2021 hovering at 8.7 percent. This inflationary pressure has been on account of an increase in prices of basic food items and electricity tariffs.

Output of large-scale manufacturing decreased by 4.15pc MoM in February 2021. The industry posted negative growth owing to rising cost of production and imposition of micro smart lockdown amid third wave of the pandemic.

Trade volume falls for the second month in a row measuring at Rs. 1.06 trillion in February 2021.

Private sector borrowing from banks has been on the rise owing to a subsidized borrowing rate. o Long-term financing facility stood at an all-time high of Rs. 310.7 billion in February 2021.

Despite the increase in private sector borrowing, economic prosperity as measured by Pakistan Prosperity Index fell in February 2021 on account of a fall in trade volume, LSM’s output and purchasing power. These indicators have worsened due to reduced business confidence and rising inflationary pressures amid the third wave of pandemic.

Despite the measures taken by the government to shore up economic activity, the economic recovery of past few months has been challenged by the inflationary pressures and re-imposition of smart lockdowns which have weakened the business sentiments, stated the report.

At present, with the Covid-crisis looming, the country cannot afford another stringent lockdown it said as it will further dampen the growth prospects of industrial and financial sector.

The current circumstances therefore call for a mass vaccination drive where the government should encourage the private sector to procure and administer the vaccine under regulatory watch. In the meantime, the government should facilitate the private sector by streamlining the regulatory and administrative procedures in order to provide breathing space to the businesses and tackle food inflation by opening the trade of essential food commodities which will balance the stock and prices.

inflation LSMI PRIME Pakistan Prosperity Index TRADE VOLUME

Pakistan Prosperity Index dips amid third COVID peak: Report

COVID-19: Pakistan’s national average SOP compliance doubles from 34% on 25th April to 68% on 3rd May after military’s deployment, other measures

Muslim nations should work collectively to counter rising wave of Islamophobia, PM Khan tells OIC

Pakistan reports less than 4000 COVID-19 cases since April 5

Revered Italian priest dies of COVID-19 in Lahore, having served Pakistan for 6 decades

India Covid cases soar past 20 million: official data

G7 pushes solidarity to tackle global threats

Economic downturn fueling Argentine crypto craze

Armed person shot trying to enter CIA headquarters

Global partnership need of the hour to defeat COVID pandemic, says Akram

Pentagon downplays newest Afghanistan clashes

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters