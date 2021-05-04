ANL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.76%)
ASC 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.21%)
ASL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.6%)
AVN 84.44 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.29%)
BOP 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
DGKC 109.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.62%)
EPCL 50.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.52%)
FCCL 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.42%)
FFBL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.53%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
HASCOL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.03%)
HUBC 74.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.95%)
HUMNL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5%)
JSCL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.25%)
KAPCO 38.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
KEL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.44%)
MLCF 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.08%)
PAEL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.3%)
PIBTL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
POWER 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.99%)
PPL 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
PRL 22.54 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.32%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.24%)
SNGP 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.06%)
TRG 168.34 Increased By ▲ 12.36 (7.92%)
UNITY 34.46 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (6.69%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (8.76%)
BR100 4,759 Increased By ▲ 74.51 (1.59%)
BR30 24,406 Increased By ▲ 605.37 (2.54%)
KSE100 44,620 Increased By ▲ 544.21 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,276 Increased By ▲ 248.59 (1.38%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,310
16124hr
Pakistan Cases
837,523
337724hr
Sindh
286,521
Punjab
308,529
Balochistan
22,664
Islamabad
76,492
KPK
120,590
Business & Finance

Pakistan banks profits up 31pc YoY in 1Q2021

  • Net Interest Income (NII) recorded an increase of 7pc YoY i.e. Rs11.4 billion in spite of a sharp decline in interest rates. However, NII reported a decline of 2pc QoQ as repricing of assets reach its completion.
Ali Ahmed 04 May 2021

Pakistan listed banks reported an impressive 31 percent year-on-year increase in profits during the first quarter of 2021 (1q2021) to reach Rs 64.4 billion, showing an increase of Rs 15.2 billion.

As per the Topline Securities report, the profit is up by 32pc Quarter on Quarter during the quarter. Aided by strong deposit growth of 18pc YoY, Net Interest Income (NII) recorded an increase of 7pc YoY i.e. Rs11.4 billion in spite of a sharp decline in interest rates. However, NII reported a decline of 2pc QoQ as the repricing of assets reach its completion.

As per the report, non-interest income too reported an improvement of 14pc YoY or a Rs 7.1 billion led by higher dividend income i.e. 59pc increase YoY, forex income increased 21pc YoY, and fee income increased by 13pc YoY. The same also increased by 10pc QoQ on the back of higher capital gains on government securities.

The provision charge during the quarter declined by 59pc YoY or Rs 9.9 billion and 74pc QoQ as banks had booked general provision in 1Q2020 in light of the Covid-19 outbreak.

In absolute terms the highest quarterly profit was earned by HBL (Rs 8.6 billion) followed by NBP (Rs 7.8 billion) UBL (Rs 7.6 billion), MCB (Rs 7.1 billion) and MEBL (Rs 6.1 billion). In terms of profit growth the highest increased was seen in HBL (108pc YoY), HMB (103pc YoY), SNBL (92pc YoY), NBP (90pc YoY) and BAHL (64pc YoY).

banks topline securities HBL NBP MCB pakistani banks NII

