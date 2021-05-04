ANL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.76%)
ASC 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.21%)
ASL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.6%)
AVN 84.44 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.29%)
BOP 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
DGKC 109.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.62%)
EPCL 50.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.52%)
FCCL 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.42%)
FFBL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.53%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
HASCOL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.03%)
HUBC 74.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.95%)
HUMNL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5%)
JSCL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.25%)
KAPCO 38.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
KEL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.44%)
MLCF 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.08%)
PAEL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.3%)
PIBTL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
POWER 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.99%)
PPL 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
PRL 22.54 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.32%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.24%)
SNGP 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.06%)
TRG 168.34 Increased By ▲ 12.36 (7.92%)
UNITY 34.46 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (6.69%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (8.76%)
BR100 4,759 Increased By ▲ 74.51 (1.59%)
BR30 24,406 Increased By ▲ 605.37 (2.54%)
KSE100 44,620 Increased By ▲ 544.21 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,276 Increased By ▲ 248.59 (1.38%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,310
16124hr
Pakistan Cases
837,523
337724hr
Sindh
286,521
Punjab
308,529
Balochistan
22,664
Islamabad
76,492
KPK
120,590
Australia dollar sags as RBA stays super loose while upgrading economic outlook

  • Underpinning the Aussie has been a bull run in prices for many of Australia's resource exports, notably iron ore.
Reuters 04 May 2021

SYDNEY: The Australian dollar lagged on Tuesday as the country's central bank sharply upgraded forecasts for the local economy yet still predicted no tightening in its super-loose policy until at least 2024.

The Aussie faded 0.2% to $0.7742, well within the $0.7690 to $0.7815 range that has held for the past couple of weeks.

The New Zealand dollar dipped a touch to $0.7180, but found solid support at $0.7150. Resistance lies at $0.7215 and last week's two-month top of $0.7286.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) wrapped up its May policy meeting by holding rates at 0.1% as widely expected, while reiterating a hike was unlikely until 2024.

The commitment to long-term stimulus came even as the bank turned more bullish on the outlook. Notably, the bank now saw unemployment falling to 4.5% by the end of next year, down a full percentage point from its previous forecast and closer to estimates of full employment.

The RBA said it would decide at its July meeting whether it would roll over its three-year bond target from the April 2024 line to the November 2024 note, and whether to expand its bond buying programme for a third time.

Analysts suspect that a decision not to roll over the bond target would be seen in the market as an early step toward tapering, which could put upward pressure on bond yields.

"We reiterate our view that the Bank will announce an additional A$100 billion of bond purchases in July, though we expect it to maintain the April 2024 bond for its 3-year yield target rather than switch to the November bond," said Marcel Thieliant, senior Australia economist at Capital Economics.

Market pricing suggests investors also assume the target will not be rolled over, with three-year yields down near the target of 0.1% while four-year bonds trade up at 0.46%.

Yields on 10-year bonds dipped to 1.68% on Tuesday, but have spent two months unable to break under 1.62%.

Underpinning the Aussie has been a bull run in prices for many of Australia's resource exports, notably iron ore.

The RBA's index of commodity prices climbed 3.1% in April to be up almost 35% on a year ago, a windfall for mining profits and government tax receipts.

CBA's head of international economics, Joseph Capurso, estimated the rise in commodities had lifted the Aussie's fair value to $0.8400, within a range of $0.7800 to $0.8900.

