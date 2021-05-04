Markets
Hong Kong stocks up at lunch
- The Hang Seng Index added 0.25 percent, or 71.09 points, to 28,428.63.
04 May 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks ended the morning higher Tuesday, snapping two days of losses, with investors cheering data showing the city's economy emerged from recession in the first three months of the year following seven quarters of contraction.
The Hang Seng Index added 0.25 percent, or 71.09 points, to 28,428.63.
Muslim nations should work collectively to counter rising wave of Islamophobia, PM Khan tells OIC
Hong Kong stocks up at lunch
Pakistan reports less than 4000 COVID-19 cases since April 5
India Covid cases soar past 20 million: official data
G7 pushes solidarity to tackle global threats
Economic downturn fueling Argentine crypto craze
Armed person shot trying to enter CIA headquarters
Global partnership need of the hour to defeat COVID pandemic, says Akram
Pentagon downplays newest Afghanistan clashes
Biden to allow up to 62,500 refugees into US after criticism
Higher growth now govt’s main objective: Tarin
Eid holidays announced
Read more stories
Comments