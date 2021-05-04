ANL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.39%)
Sports

Dodgers blow as season over for pitcher May

  • May's injury is the latest headache for Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts, who has seen his pitching staff decimated by injuries this season.
AFP 04 May 2021

LOS ANGELES: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Dustin May is to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery to repair ligament damage in his right elbow, the World Series champions confirmed Monday.

A grimacing May exited in the second inning of the Dodgers' defeat to the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday after hurling a 94mph fastball, later complaining of a "shooting sensation" in his elbow.

The Dodgers said Monday May had suffered damage to his ulnar collateral ligament and would go under the knife next week.

UCL or "Tommy John" surgery is a serious injury in baseball, and usually requires at least a year on the sidelines before a pitcher can return.

May finished fifth in the National League Rookie of the Year voting last year. This season he is 1-1 with a 2.74 ERA in five starts.

May's injury is the latest headache for Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts, who has seen his pitching staff decimated by injuries this season.

Brandon Morrow is already expected to miss the remainder of the season, while David Price, Tony Gonsolin, Corey Knebel, Joe Kelly and Brusdar Graterol are all nursing injuriies and currently unavailable.

