Pakistan protests Indian troops' crossing of Working Boundary, firing at Pakistani posts

Pakistan has lodged a strong protest with India over its unprovoked firing in Charwa Sector of Sialkot and violating the Directors General Military Operation (DGMOs) understanding.

A note verbale addressed to the Indian High Commission in Islamabad by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs termed this as India's first serious and grave violation of Directors General Military Operation (DGMOs) understanding in 2021.

In February, both sides had agreed to abide by the 2003 ceasefire agreement. “Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from midnight 24/25 Feb 2021. Both sides reiterated that existing mechanisms of hotline contact and border flag meetings will be utilised to resolve any unforeseen situation or misunderstanding”, a joint statement read.

The letter stated that on May 3, the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) troops in Square-9530 located in India Illegally Occupied- Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) Jammu Sector opposite Pakistani Charwa Sector, without any provocation, fired 30 rounds of the small arms and four bombs of 60-millimetre mortar at Pakistani post in Square-9630.

The Indian troops resorted to firing small arms and mortars at Pakistani post when they were persuaded by the Pakistani Rangers Punjab to return through loud hailers and whistles, the letter added.

"The same BSF post took sniper shot at Pakistani post with the aim to score casualty.” Pakistan asked the Indian High Commission to approach relevant authorities in India to take note of Indian BSF’s casual attitude towards implementation of DGMOs understanding of 2021.

The letter also said that Pakistan is ready to hold a sector commander-level border flag meeting between Pakistan Rangers and Indian BSF along the WB to resolve minor irritants.