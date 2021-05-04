ANL 32.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-7.57%)
ASC 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.32%)
ASL 21.93 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.96%)
AVN 78.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-4.43%)
BOP 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.62%)
DGKC 109.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.02%)
EPCL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.51%)
FCCL 22.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.48%)
FFBL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.55%)
FFL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.01%)
HASCOL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.81%)
HUBC 73.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.65%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.08%)
JSCL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-5.47%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.11%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
PAEL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.99%)
POWER 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.23%)
PPL 82.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.23%)
PRL 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.29%)
PTC 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.31%)
TRG 155.98 Decreased By ▼ -11.02 (-6.6%)
UNITY 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (5.9%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
BR100 4,685 Decreased By ▼ -51.17 (-1.08%)
BR30 23,801 Decreased By ▼ -477.82 (-1.97%)
KSE100 44,076 Decreased By ▼ -186.15 (-0.42%)
KSE30 18,027 Decreased By ▼ -73.37 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,149
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
834,146
421324hr
Sindh
285,626
Punjab
306,929
Balochistan
22,620
Islamabad
76,209
KPK
120,064
Business Recorder Logo
May 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research AHL (Arif Habib Limited) 62.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.73%

Atlas Honda: Smooth sailing

BR Research 04 May 2021

It is not like Atlas Honda (PSX: AHL) has no competition in the market. It does. But despite a wide variety of locally assembled two-wheelers in the market, Honda continues to maintain its lead position, never losing market share, rain or shine. Over the past year, this share has only grown. In the last recorded month for its marketing year, Atlas Honda sold 75 percent of the total local motorcycles in the country. Its financials reflect that position.

The company managed to bounce back from the covid-19 related slowdown in the market fairly unscathed. In the first half, net sales decreased due to the lockdowns earlier in the period but the full-year number more than made up for it bolstered by improved demand as well as higher prices for the same. In fact, it also increased prices for some of its motorbikes—resultingly revenue per unit sold (estimated) grew 9 percent.

Since price increases came for other brands too, it is unlikely that prospective buyers would shift brands based on price alone—in fact, Honda’s rising market share indicates that confidence in the brand has only grown. The company kept costs in check, though there were pressures from the first half of the year with costlier inputs due to supply shortages and higher prices (plus freight) of raw material imports. To an extent, a favourable rupee situation has been offset by higher inflationary scenario globally. Margin maintenance, however, has been done through relevant increases in prices.

Overheads as a share of revenue also declined to 3 percent compared to 4 percent last year which together with a whopping 27 percent of before-tax profit contribution coming from “other income” component sweetened the bottom-line considerably. The company’s borrowing cost as a share of revenue is miniscule given low debt levels and interest rates.

The management should be happy with such a symmetrical income statement and prudent decisions taken at the right time. Its dividend payout of 60 percent which is in line with tradition indicates the company is confident about the future.

lockdown Honda COVID19 Atlas Honda two wheelers AHL local motorcycles

Atlas Honda: Smooth sailing

Eid holidays announced

ADB launches Asia Pacific Tax Hub

Private parties engaged in business with Railways: Exemption of 10pc WHT opposed by FBR

Future of 11 power plants: Consultation process expedited

Govt to vaccinate 70m people by Dec: Faisal

Education, other areas: IMF says govt required to increase spending

Price trends of essential commodities analysed

Verizon to sell Yahoo, AOL for $5bn

Cabinet to discuss EU Parliament’s resolution today

PM urges OIC to help protect true image of Islam

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters