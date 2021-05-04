CCTV cameras: SIDCL to give report to PAC panel in 15 days

ISLAMABAD: The Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Ltd (SIDCL) will provide a fact-finding report to a sub-committee of the Public Accounts Committee within 15 days on installation of CCTV cameras against violation of laid down rules of the company.

Syed Naveed Qamar convened the proceedings of the committee which examined the audit reports of Planning and Development Ministry on year 2016-17, on Monday.

The committee deferred the meeting of the committee second time on National Logistic Cell (NLC) upon non appearance of the Managing Director (MD).

The committee declined second time to examine the audit reports of the NLC as the MD did not appear to respond to the queries of the members committee.

The committee further decided to take one agenda item in the next meeting pertaining to the NLC.

The committee was further informed that subject of scholarships for higher education students was transferred to the High Education Commission (HEC) and the commission was also transferred fund of rupees one billion.

The committee directed to provide details under what rules authority was transferred from Planning and Development Ministry to the HEC.

The committee was further informed that the SIDCL had awarded contract of installation of CCTV cameras from Surjani Town to Grumandir without calling open tenders.

