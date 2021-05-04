Sialkot incident: Firdous clarifies position

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that some elements are trying to give color of their choice to Sialkot incident and those desiring to create a rift will be disappointed.

Talking to media, she said the bureaucracy and public representatives are bound to provide relief to the people; however, a handful of people are causing disrepute to the government and fake princess becomes their representative.

She said that she was grateful to the Chief Minister for taking notice of the matter and ordering an independent inquiry into the incident. Defending her, she said that while representing the people, we can become angry which does not mean that we have personal enmity with anyone. “The way I was standing in Ramazan Bazaar, the Assistant Commissioner should have also stood there instead of sitting in the car,” she added.

She said that she did not respond this way deliberately. The Chief Secretary was told distorted facts, protocol is not my problem, she added.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that what protocol I had to take from the Assistant Commissioner, propaganda was spread about it, adding that she went to Ramazan Bazaar to protect the voters of Usman Dar. It is difficult to assess the problems of the people of the constituency while sitting in Islamabad. When Usman Dar will find out about the exploitation of the people, he too will stand with the people, said Firdous, adding: “The bureaucracy and we are in the same boat, we are all accountable, including the government. The bureaucrats should do better rather than feel bad. We have no personal battle with anyone, coordination and communication need to be improved.”

Earlier, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan met Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Sonia Sadaf’s issue.During the meeting, Dr Firdous presented a report on the condition of Ramazan Bazaars in Sialkot and briefed the CM over substandard eatables being sold there. The CM had sought detailed report from the chief secretary in this regard.

