Pakistan

MoU signed: CPSC, RINSTRA Technologies to build cultural, business, economic cooperation

Recorder Report 04 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: China Pakistan Study Center (CPSC) and RINSTRA Technologies on Monday signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) at Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) to build cultural, business and economic cooperation between Pakistan and China.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by Dr Talat Shabir, Director China Pakistan Study Centre and Amir Jahangir, Chief Executive Officer RINSTRA Technologies.

This partnership is being signed to build better understanding among the masses and the business community in both China and Pakistan. The partnership will also facilitate content development in Mandarin, Urdu and English.

Speaking on the occasion Director General Institute of Strategic Studies Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhary said that the ISSI provides a platform for quality policy input through informed research, objective analysis and dialogue on regional and international issues affecting peace, security and development of Pakistan.

“We are confident that this partnership will create knowledge resources among the youth and the business community alike while providing strategic direction for policy makers” he added.

On the signing of the MoU, Dr Talat Shabir, Director ISSI said that the memorandum of understanding underlines to build cultural, business and economic cooperation and understanding. The partnership will also highlight China and Pakistan’s cooperation and implication for the region and the world .This partnership will help building people to people relationships, government relations in defense cooperation and societal collaboration for building knowledge ecosystems.

Amir Jahangir, Chief Executive Officer RINSTRA Technologies said that in this new era of information engagement it is important to build the vocabulary and understanding around the partnerships that both Pakistan and China are striving for. This cooperation between CPSC and RINSTRA will set new benchmark for understanding around the future challenges for our international partnerships.

RINSTRA is the outcome of the thought leadership of Dice Foundation USA’s Creative Arts and Media Initiative (DICE CAM). It is part of Dice Foundation’s National Innovation Basket (NIB) programme, which aims to create media as a corner stones of Pakistan’s growth strategy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

