Agriculture minister pays surprise visit to Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: On the directives of Sindh Chief Minister, the provincial Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Ismail Raho paid a surprise visit to Hyderabad on Monday.

During his visit while holding meeting with district administration regarding reviewing Covid-19 situation at Shahbaz Hall said PPP leadership and Sindh chief minister were serious about protecting the lives of the people and that is why I was sent to ensure better arrangements to deal with the Covid situation.

The DHO Hyderabad Lala Jaffer informed the meeting that 48,843 vaccine doses had been administered and there were about 11 vaccination centers in Hyderabad where people were being vaccinated and this process was being improved as well.

Dr Bekha Ram giving briefing informed that the UK variant was spreading very fast and it had moved from Karachi to Hyderabad and added that due to the rapid spread of the virus, we were working on emergency bases and suggested that like last year, Covid wards should be activated in hospitals of other cities so that burden on hospitals of Hyderabad could be reduced.

He said that UK variant was also present in Hyderabad and we were also keeping these patients separate. AMS LUMHS Dr Shahid Junejo informed the meeting about Covid situation in Hyderabad from February to April 2021.

He said SOPs in Hyderabad were also being implemented strictly and lock down was being imposed as per the guidelines issued by NCOC.

Giving briefing, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro said Hyderabad district has the highest number of tests as compared to other districts in the country while smart lockdown had been imposed in 8 different areas of Hyderabad. He further said that SOPs were being strictly implemented and fines were being imposed on violation of SOPs.

Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch, Vice Chancellor LUMHS Dr Bekha Ram, DC Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, SSP Hyderabad Abdul Salam Sheikh, Director Laboratories Dr. Ikramullah Ujjan, Director Information Sawai Khan Chalgari, Additional Commissioner Tahir Memon, DHO Lala Jaffer, AMS LUMHS Dr. Shahid Junejo, Assistant Commissioners of all Talukas of Hyderabad and others attended the meeting.

Later, provincial Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Ismail Rahu accompanied by commissioner Hyderabad and deputy commissioner Hyderabad visited different areas of Hyderabad city including Gul Center, Haider Chowk, Kohinoor Chowk and Resham Gali and reviewed the implementation of SOPs.

