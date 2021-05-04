Governor wants electoral reforms for transparent elections

LAHORE: Terming transparent elections as voice of every Pakistani, Punjab governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has urged the opposition parties to reconsider their stance and negotiate with the government for electoral reforms.

“The government wants transparent elections in the country whose results are acceptable for both the winners and losers; transparent elections will strengthen democracy and parliament in the country,” he said while addressing a function at Iqbal Town Gulshan Block.

The governor maintained that Prime Minister Imran Khan has been talking about transparent elections in the country since day one adding that now the government invites the opposition for dialogue regarding electoral reforms and electronic machine system but the opposition has again refused to talk about electoral reform, which is also a denial of democracy.

In response to a question, he said the public is witnessing that the attitude of the opposition is not in line with democracy and national aspirations.

About the coronavirus situation, he said the number of corona patients is increasing across the country. In these circumstances, the government has no option but to ensure strict implementation of the SOPs.

“If everyone fulfils their responsibility, we will definitely succeed in defeating corona. We salute everyone, including the doctors and medical staff who are battling coronavirus on the frontline,” he said.

