Bait-ul-Sukoon gives free treatment to 21,118 cancer patients

KARACHI: Bait-ul-Sukoon Cancer Hospital successfully provided treatment to 21,118 cancer patients entirely free of cost since its inception while the expenses per patient were around Rs1-2 million. Bait-ul-Sukoon provides tertiary and palliative care to all cancer patients while chemotherapy, radiotherapy, surgery, symptomatic and supportive management, pain management, investigative procedures, blood transfusion, follow up care, boarding and lodging all are part of the patient welfare provided by the hospital.

The hospital was established in 1999 as a hospice. With a capacity to treat 50 patients at a time, has provided treatment to 26,400 in-house patients and 117,064 OPD cases. Around 28,030 patients received chemotherapy, over 5,669 radiotherapy and over 4,610 underwent lifesaving surgeries.

Dr. Jawaid Mallick, Medical Director, Bait-ul-Sukoon, informed that extensive numbers of in-house and visiting patients are being provided different medical facilities including OPD, Chemotherapy, Radiothe-rapy, Ultrasound, X-Ray, Pathological Laboratory, Mammogram and Surgical facilities. Besides, the hospital also has Breast and Psychological Clinics with modern treatment practices, screening, education, ambulance service and in-house pharmacy, he added.

Dr Jawaid said that a team of independent chartered accountants of Ford Rhodes, Sidat Hyder & Co audits the accounts of the institution and the board of trustees maintains transparent governance in hospital operations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021