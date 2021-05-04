ANL 32.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-7.57%)
ASC 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.32%)
ASL 21.93 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.96%)
AVN 78.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-4.43%)
BOP 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.62%)
DGKC 109.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.02%)
EPCL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.51%)
FCCL 22.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.48%)
FFBL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.55%)
FFL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.01%)
HASCOL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.81%)
HUBC 73.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.65%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.08%)
JSCL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-5.47%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.11%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
PAEL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.99%)
POWER 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.23%)
PPL 82.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.23%)
PRL 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.29%)
PTC 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.31%)
TRG 155.98 Decreased By ▼ -11.02 (-6.6%)
UNITY 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (5.9%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
BR100 4,685 Decreased By ▼ -51.17 (-1.08%)
BR30 23,801 Decreased By ▼ -477.82 (-1.97%)
KSE100 44,076 Decreased By ▼ -186.15 (-0.42%)
KSE30 18,027 Decreased By ▼ -73.37 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,149
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
834,146
421324hr
Sindh
285,626
Punjab
306,929
Balochistan
22,620
Islamabad
76,209
KPK
120,064
Business Recorder Logo
May 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Monday’s early trade: Wall Street’s top indexes up, growth stocks lag

Reuters 04 May 2021

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s main indexes rose on Monday after a week of largely upbeat earnings strengthened expectations of sustained profit growth for companies, while some high-flying growth stocks lagged a broader rally.

With more than half of S&P 500 companies having already reported results so far, profits are seen rising 46% in the first quarter, compared with forecasts of 24% growth at the start of April, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Nine of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors climbed in early trading, with economy-sensitive cyclical stocks, including financials, energy, industrials, and materials, leading the gains.

“Earnings so far have been substantially better than projections. People and institutions are feeling positive about the market right now even though we’re close to all-time highs,” said Mark Grant, chief global market strategist at B. Riley FBR in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The Nasdaq index lagged on the day. Megacap technology stocks, including Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, and Microsoft Corp, traded mixed despite posting largely upbeat results last week.

The stocks have struggled to maintain the upward trajectory they had coming into reporting season.

Improving economic data, strong earnings, fiscal stimulus and the Federal Reserve’s ultra accommodative stance have supported markets, pushing the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes to record levels last week.

Data on Monday showed US manufacturing activity grew at a slower pace in April, likely constrained by shortages of inputs amid pent-up demand due to rising vaccinations and massive fiscal stimulus.

The Labor Department’s non-farm payrolls data, slated to be released on Friday, is expected to show a rise in job additions in April.

At 10:07 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 287.89 points, or 0.85%, at 34,162.74, the S&P 500 was up 25.03 points, or 0.60%, at 4,206.20 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 53.48 points, or 0.38%, at 14,016.16.

Tesla Inc fell 1.2%. Industry sources told Reuters the electric-vehicle maker, under scrutiny in China over safety and customer service complaints, is boosting its engagement with mainland regulators and beefing up its government relations team.

Moderna Inc gained 3.4% after the drugmaker said it will supply 34 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine this year to the global COVAX program.

Estee Lauder Companies Inc slid 5.5% after missing analysts’ estimates for third-quarter sales, hurt by weak demand for the cosmetics maker’s premium makeup products as people continued working from home.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.79-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.51-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 61 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 77 new highs and 26 new lows.

FBR Nasdaq index WallStreet S&P500

Monday’s early trade: Wall Street’s top indexes up, growth stocks lag

Eid holidays announced

ADB launches Asia Pacific Tax Hub

Private parties engaged in business with Railways: Exemption of 10pc WHT opposed by FBR

Future of 11 power plants: Consultation process expedited

Govt to vaccinate 70m people by Dec: Faisal

Education, other areas: IMF says govt required to increase spending

Price trends of essential commodities analysed

Verizon to sell Yahoo, AOL for $5bn

Cabinet to discuss EU Parliament’s resolution today

PM urges OIC to help protect true image of Islam

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.