ANL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.15%)
ASC 13.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.14%)
ASL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.78%)
AVN 80.50 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.29%)
BOP 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
BYCO 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
DGKC 109.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 49.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
FCCL 22.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.76%)
FFBL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.22%)
FFL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
HASCOL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
HUBC 74.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.5%)
HUMNL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.14%)
JSCL 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.91%)
KAPCO 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.58%)
KEL 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
LOTCHEM 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
MLCF 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
PAEL 30.45 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.47%)
PIBTL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
POWER 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.11%)
PPL 82.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
PRL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.77%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1%)
SILK 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
TRG 160.00 Increased By ▲ 4.02 (2.58%)
UNITY 33.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.41%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.73%)
BR100 4,714 Increased By ▲ 28.74 (0.61%)
BR30 24,074 Increased By ▲ 272.52 (1.14%)
KSE100 44,339 Increased By ▲ 263.28 (0.6%)
KSE30 18,153 Increased By ▲ 125.96 (0.7%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,310
16124hr
Pakistan Cases
837,523
337724hr
Sindh
286,521
Punjab
308,529
Balochistan
22,664
Islamabad
76,492
KPK
120,590
Early trade in New York: Dollar falls against basket of currencies

Reuters Updated 04 May 2021

NEW YORK: The dollar fell against a basket of currencies on Monday, ceding some of the ground gained in the previous session, as Treasury yields retreated and lacklustre data weighed on the US currency.

The dollar index, measuring the greenback against a basket of six currencies, was 0.4% lower at 90.88, slipping back towards Thursday’s 2-month low despite a boost of 0.7% from month-end flows on Friday.

The dollar fell against the euro on Monday after a survey showed euro zone factory activity growth surged to a record high in April, boosted by burgeoning demand and driving a rise in hiring, although supply constraints led to an unprecedented rise in unfulfilled orders.

In crypto markets, ethereum broke past $3,000 to post a fresh record high of $3,203.18.

US Treasury eurozone US currency dollar rate today

