Early trade in New York: Dollar falls against basket of currencies

NEW YORK: The dollar fell against a basket of currencies on Monday, ceding some of the ground gained in the previous session, as Treasury yields retreated and lacklustre data weighed on the US currency.

The dollar index, measuring the greenback against a basket of six currencies, was 0.4% lower at 90.88, slipping back towards Thursday’s 2-month low despite a boost of 0.7% from month-end flows on Friday.

The dollar fell against the euro on Monday after a survey showed euro zone factory activity growth surged to a record high in April, boosted by burgeoning demand and driving a rise in hiring, although supply constraints led to an unprecedented rise in unfulfilled orders.

In crypto markets, ethereum broke past $3,000 to post a fresh record high of $3,203.18.