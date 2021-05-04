ANL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.55%)
ASC 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.06%)
ASL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.69%)
AVN 80.07 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.74%)
BOP 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
BYCO 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.4%)
DGKC 110.35 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.24%)
EPCL 49.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.74%)
FFBL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.02%)
FFL 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.99%)
HASCOL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.3%)
HUBC 74.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.36%)
HUMNL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.68%)
JSCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.69%)
KAPCO 38.28 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1%)
KEL 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
PAEL 30.43 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.4%)
PIBTL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
POWER 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.36%)
PPL 82.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.26 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.04%)
PTC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 38.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.59%)
TRG 160.23 Increased By ▲ 4.25 (2.72%)
UNITY 34.00 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.26%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.92%)
BR100 4,723 Increased By ▲ 38.04 (0.81%)
BR30 24,122 Increased By ▲ 321.4 (1.35%)
KSE100 44,424 Increased By ▲ 347.35 (0.79%)
KSE30 18,184 Increased By ▲ 156.58 (0.87%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,310
16124hr
Pakistan Cases
837,523
337724hr
Sindh
286,521
Punjab
308,529
Balochistan
22,664
Islamabad
76,492
KPK
120,590
Aussie, kiwi steady

Reuters Updated 04 May 2021

SYDNEY: The Australian dollar was steady against its US counterpart during a quiet session on Monday, shrugging off strong domestic jobs data as traders were cautious ahead of central bank meetings this week, while the kiwi dollar also held its own.

The Aussie was unchanged at $0.7713, after gaining 1.5% last month thanks to strength in iron ore and other commodity prices.

The New Zealand dollar was also just 0.05% higher at $0.7163, taking a respite after rising 2.5% in April.

The kiwi has support around $0.7150, which traders say could be tested given the potential for the US currency to attract more bids this week, as the world’s biggest economy releases big-ticket manufacturing surveys and April labour market numbers.

Australian government yields on 10-year bonds were little changed at 1.70%, and bond futures of the same maturity were 1 tick lower at 98.29.

Yields on New Zealand government bonds were 2 basis points higher at 1.70%.

