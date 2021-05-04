Aussie, kiwi steady

SYDNEY: The Australian dollar was steady against its US counterpart during a quiet session on Monday, shrugging off strong domestic jobs data as traders were cautious ahead of central bank meetings this week, while the kiwi dollar also held its own.

The Aussie was unchanged at $0.7713, after gaining 1.5% last month thanks to strength in iron ore and other commodity prices.

The New Zealand dollar was also just 0.05% higher at $0.7163, taking a respite after rising 2.5% in April.

The kiwi has support around $0.7150, which traders say could be tested given the potential for the US currency to attract more bids this week, as the world’s biggest economy releases big-ticket manufacturing surveys and April labour market numbers.

Australian government yields on 10-year bonds were little changed at 1.70%, and bond futures of the same maturity were 1 tick lower at 98.29.

Yields on New Zealand government bonds were 2 basis points higher at 1.70%.