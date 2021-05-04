Pakistan
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (May 3, 2021) and the forecast for Tuesday (May 4, 2021)....
04 May 2021
KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (May 3, 2021) and the forecast for Tuesday (May 4, 2021).
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 41-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 41-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi 34-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 35-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore 39-27 (°C) 03-00 (%) 38-25 (°C) 04-00 (%)
Larkana 42-29 (ºC) 03-00 (%) 43-28 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 42-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 42-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 37-16 (°C) 25-00 (%) 31-18 (°C) 56-00 (%)
Peshawar 39-25 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 36-24 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Quetta 23-11 (ºC) 55-00 (%) 25-12 (ºC) 02-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 36-23 (°C) 02-00 (%) 35-24 (°C) 25-00 (%)
Sukkur 41-29 (ºC) 03-00 (%) 43-27 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
==================================================================
Karachi
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 7:03 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 5:53 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.