KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (May 3, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,685.53 High: 4,732.72 Low: 4,640.54 Net Change: (-) 44.37 Volume ('000): 224,603 Value ('000): 10,604,846 Makt Cap 1,312,308,205,158 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,833.60 NET CH. (-) 50.92 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,725.06 NET CH. (+) 22.63 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,193.72 NET CH. (-) 53.89 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,776.61 NET CH. (-) 0.71 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,730.70 NET CH. (-) 136.97 ------------------------------------ As on: 03-May-2021 ====================================

