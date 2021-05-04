Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (May 3, 2021). ==================================== BR...
04 May 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (May 3, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,685.53
High: 4,732.72
Low: 4,640.54
Net Change: (-) 44.37
Volume ('000): 224,603
Value ('000): 10,604,846
Makt Cap 1,312,308,205,158
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,833.60
NET CH. (-) 50.92
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,725.06
NET CH. (+) 22.63
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,193.72
NET CH. (-) 53.89
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,776.61
NET CH. (-) 0.71
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,730.70
NET CH. (-) 136.97
------------------------------------
As on: 03-May-2021
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.