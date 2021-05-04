Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
04 May 2021
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Right Despatched/
Credit on
==============================================================================================
Lotte Chemicals Pakistan
Limited 31.12.2020 7.5% Final Cash Dividend 03.05.2021
Habib Insurance Company
Limited 31.12.2020 10% Final Cash Dividend 03.05.2021
PakgenPower Limited 31.12.2020 10% Final Cash Dividend 30.04.2021
==============================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.