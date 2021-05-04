Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
04 May 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
TRG Pakistan Ltd. 31.03.2021 44% (i) 7,225.536 13.248 - 14.06.2021 to
Nine Month 21.05.2021
ended
Ados Pakistan Ltd 31.03.2021 (26.141) (3.97) - -
Nine Month
The United Insurance
Company of Pakistan 31.03.2021 - 248.665 0.84 - -
Limited 1st Qaurter
The Unversal Insurance 31.03.2021 - 14.172 0.28 - -
Company Limited 1st Qaurter
Amtex Limited 31.03.2021 - (94.377) (0.36) - -
Nine Month
The Pakistan General 31.03.2021 - (5.362) (0.12) - -
Insurance Company Ltd 1stQaurter
Hala Enterprises Ltd 31.03.2021 - 5.122 0.39 - -
Nine Month
First Prudential 31.03.2021 - 7.263 0.08 - -
Modaraba Nine Month
Sariow Spinning 31.03.2021 - 137.813 4.62 - -
Mills Limited Nine Month
First Pak Modaraba 31.03.2021 - (0.663) (0.05) - -
Nine Month
Colony Textile Mills 31.03.2021 - 519.733 1.04 - -
Limited (Unconsolidated) Nine Month
Colony Textile Mills 31.03.2021 - 500.155 1.00 - -
Limited Nine Month
(Unconsolidated)
Frontier Ceramics Ltd 31.03.2021 - 94.944 1.98 - -
Nine Month
B.F.Modraba 31.03.2021 - 4.480 0.60 - -
Nine Month
Shadman Cotton Mills 31.03.2021 - (42.487) (2.41) - -
Limited Nine Month
Pak Leather Crafts Ltd 31.03.2021 - (0.756) (0.22) - -
Nine Month
Dadabhoy Cement 31.03.2021 - (4.249) (0.04) - -
Industries Limited Nine Month
Dadabhoy Sack Limited 31.03.2021 - (8.053) (2.01) - -
Nine Month
Security Leasing 31.03.2021 - (9.724) (0.27) - -
Corporation Limited Nine Month
Apna Microfinance 31.03.2021 - 7.444 0.022 - -
Bank Limited 1st Qaurter
Allawasaya Textile - - - - 24.05.2021 18.05.2021
and Finishing Mills Limited 3.00.p.m. To 24.05.2021
EOGM
(SNBLTFC3) Soneri - - - - 21.05.2021
Bank Limited To 04.06.2021
BIPL Securities Limited - - - - - 14.05.2021 (*)
To 20.05.2021
Dawod Lawrencepur Ltd - - - - - 22.06.2021 (#)
To 28.06.2021
EFG Hermes Limited - - - 25.05.2021 18.05.2021
03.00.p.m. To 25.05.2021
EOGM
TRG Pakistan Limited - - - - - 14.06.2021
to 21.06.2021
===============================================================================================================
Indication: Book Closure for entitlement of Acuisitin of Shares.
Indication: (#) Please read book Closure dates 22.06.2021 to 28.06.2021 instead of 22.05.2021 to 28.05.2021.of the said Company.
