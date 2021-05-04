ANL 32.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-7.57%)
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 04 May 2021

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

===============================================================================================================
                                 YEAR                  Profit/(Loss)     EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                                ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After       (Rs)         GENERAL              SHARE
                             HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                   MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                       QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                         BOOKS
                              ACCOUNTS                    million)
===============================================================================================================
TRG Pakistan Ltd.            31.03.2021      44% (i)     7,225.536      13.248         -          14.06.2021 to
                             Nine Month                                                              21.05.2021
                             ended
Ados Pakistan Ltd            31.03.2021                  (26.141)       (3.97)         -                      -
                             Nine Month
The United Insurance
Company of Pakistan          31.03.2021      -           248.665        0.84           -                      -
Limited                      1st Qaurter
The Unversal Insurance       31.03.2021      -           14.172         0.28           -                      -
Company Limited              1st Qaurter
Amtex Limited                31.03.2021      -           (94.377)       (0.36)         -                      -
                             Nine Month
The Pakistan General         31.03.2021      -           (5.362)        (0.12)         -                      -
Insurance Company Ltd        1stQaurter
Hala Enterprises Ltd         31.03.2021      -           5.122          0.39           -                      -
                             Nine Month
First Prudential             31.03.2021      -           7.263          0.08           -                      -
Modaraba                     Nine Month
Sariow Spinning              31.03.2021      -           137.813        4.62           -                      -
Mills Limited                Nine Month
First Pak Modaraba           31.03.2021      -           (0.663)        (0.05)         -                      -
                             Nine Month
Colony Textile Mills         31.03.2021      -           519.733        1.04           -                      -
Limited (Unconsolidated)     Nine Month
Colony Textile Mills         31.03.2021      -           500.155        1.00           -                      -
Limited                      Nine Month
(Unconsolidated)
Frontier Ceramics Ltd        31.03.2021      -           94.944         1.98           -                      -
                             Nine Month
B.F.Modraba                  31.03.2021      -           4.480          0.60           -                      -
                             Nine Month
Shadman Cotton Mills         31.03.2021      -           (42.487)       (2.41)         -                      -
Limited                      Nine Month
Pak Leather Crafts Ltd       31.03.2021      -           (0.756)        (0.22)         -                      -
                             Nine Month
Dadabhoy Cement              31.03.2021      -           (4.249)        (0.04)         -                      -
Industries Limited           Nine Month
Dadabhoy Sack Limited        31.03.2021      -           (8.053)        (2.01)         -                      -
                             Nine Month
Security Leasing             31.03.2021      -           (9.724)        (0.27)         -                      -
Corporation Limited          Nine Month
Apna Microfinance            31.03.2021      -           7.444          0.022          -                      -
Bank Limited                 1st Qaurter
Allawasaya Textile           -               -           -              -             24.05.2021     18.05.2021
and Finishing Mills Limited                                                           3.00.p.m.   To 24.05.2021
                                                                                       EOGM
(SNBLTFC3) Soneri            -               -           -                             -             21.05.2021
Bank Limited                                                                                      To 04.06.2021
BIPL Securities Limited      -               -           -              -              -         14.05.2021 (*)
                                                                                                  To 20.05.2021
Dawod Lawrencepur Ltd        -               -           -              -              -         22.06.2021 (#)
                                                                                                  To 28.06.2021
EFG Hermes Limited                           -           -              -             25.05.2021     18.05.2021
                                                                                      03.00.p.m.  To 25.05.2021
                                                                                       EOGM
TRG Pakistan Limited         -               -           -              -              -             14.06.2021
                                                                                                  to 21.06.2021
===============================================================================================================

Indication: Book Closure for entitlement of Acuisitin of Shares.

Indication: (#) Please read book Closure dates 22.06.2021 to 28.06.2021 instead of 22.05.2021 to 28.05.2021.of the said Company.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

