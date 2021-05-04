KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== TRG Pakistan Ltd. 31.03.2021 44% (i) 7,225.536 13.248 - 14.06.2021 to Nine Month 21.05.2021 ended Ados Pakistan Ltd 31.03.2021 (26.141) (3.97) - - Nine Month The United Insurance Company of Pakistan 31.03.2021 - 248.665 0.84 - - Limited 1st Qaurter The Unversal Insurance 31.03.2021 - 14.172 0.28 - - Company Limited 1st Qaurter Amtex Limited 31.03.2021 - (94.377) (0.36) - - Nine Month The Pakistan General 31.03.2021 - (5.362) (0.12) - - Insurance Company Ltd 1stQaurter Hala Enterprises Ltd 31.03.2021 - 5.122 0.39 - - Nine Month First Prudential 31.03.2021 - 7.263 0.08 - - Modaraba Nine Month Sariow Spinning 31.03.2021 - 137.813 4.62 - - Mills Limited Nine Month First Pak Modaraba 31.03.2021 - (0.663) (0.05) - - Nine Month Colony Textile Mills 31.03.2021 - 519.733 1.04 - - Limited (Unconsolidated) Nine Month Colony Textile Mills 31.03.2021 - 500.155 1.00 - - Limited Nine Month (Unconsolidated) Frontier Ceramics Ltd 31.03.2021 - 94.944 1.98 - - Nine Month B.F.Modraba 31.03.2021 - 4.480 0.60 - - Nine Month Shadman Cotton Mills 31.03.2021 - (42.487) (2.41) - - Limited Nine Month Pak Leather Crafts Ltd 31.03.2021 - (0.756) (0.22) - - Nine Month Dadabhoy Cement 31.03.2021 - (4.249) (0.04) - - Industries Limited Nine Month Dadabhoy Sack Limited 31.03.2021 - (8.053) (2.01) - - Nine Month Security Leasing 31.03.2021 - (9.724) (0.27) - - Corporation Limited Nine Month Apna Microfinance 31.03.2021 - 7.444 0.022 - - Bank Limited 1st Qaurter Allawasaya Textile - - - - 24.05.2021 18.05.2021 and Finishing Mills Limited 3.00.p.m. To 24.05.2021 EOGM (SNBLTFC3) Soneri - - - - 21.05.2021 Bank Limited To 04.06.2021 BIPL Securities Limited - - - - - 14.05.2021 (*) To 20.05.2021 Dawod Lawrencepur Ltd - - - - - 22.06.2021 (#) To 28.06.2021 EFG Hermes Limited - - - 25.05.2021 18.05.2021 03.00.p.m. To 25.05.2021 EOGM TRG Pakistan Limited - - - - - 14.06.2021 to 21.06.2021 ===============================================================================================================

Indication: Book Closure for entitlement of Acuisitin of Shares.

Indication: (#) Please read book Closure dates 22.06.2021 to 28.06.2021 instead of 22.05.2021 to 28.05.2021.of the said Company.

