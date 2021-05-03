ANL 32.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-7.57%)
Govt directs private schools to provide 20pc concession in April/May fee

  • Concession policy is not applicable on private educational institutions charging monthly tuition fee less than Rs 8000.
APP 03 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: In order to provide relief to the parents, the government has decided to provide 20 percent fee concession to students of private educational institutions during closure of schools due to third wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a notification issued by Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA), in continuation of closure of all educational institutions till further orders owing to spike in the epidemic positive cases, private educational institutions are advised to grant concession of 20 percent in monthly fee of students with effect from April, 2021 till their reopening.

However, as per notification, the said concession policy is not applicable on private educational institutions charging monthly tuition fee less than Rs 8000.

Further, fee challan (if already issued/paid for April/May 20201) contrary to above fee concession policy that needs to be adjusted in next month fee whereas parents/guardians are also advised to pay fee in a timely manner.

schools pandemic COVID PEIRA fee concession private educational institutions

