Pakistan
President stresses observing SOPs on COVID-19 at mosques, imambargahs
- President Alvi appealed to the people to follow the directions of NCOC regarding SOPs and maintaining safety in outdoor situations.
03 May 2021
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday urged the masses to follow the guidelines of National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) on COVID-19 in bazaars and outdoor gatherings, however said the same precautions were also required to be observed at mosques, Imambargahs and processions.
"Bazaars are the most important [to follow SOPs], but directions are also for Masajid, Imambargahs, Taraveehs, Majalis and processions," the president said in a tweet.
President Alvi appealed to the people to follow the directions of NCOC regarding Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and maintaining safety in outdoor situations.
He said Ulema (religious scholars) could play an important role in guiding the people to observe SOPs at religious gatherings.
