Pakistan
Sindh Police report 18 new COVID-19 patients in seven days
03 May 2021
KARACHI: As many as 18 cops were contracted COVID-19 in last seven days lifting the toll of total infected cops to 6407, informed the spokesman to Sindh Police on Monday.
He said that currently 31 officers and personnel were under treatment.
The spokesman told that 6352 policemen had been recovered from the disease. He said that 24 policemen lost their lives during battling against the pandemic.
He said all due care was being provided to the affected cops.
