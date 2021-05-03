Egyptian envoy calls on Swati

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Egypt to Pakistan Motaz Zahran Monday called on Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati and discussed the matters pertaining to mutual interest.

Discussing the ongoing railway projects, the minister told the envoy that Pakistan Railways was striving hard to improve its services through the agreements with domestic and international suppliers, said a press release.

Swati said brotherly relations between Pakistan and Egypt were improving in all areas. The minister appreciated the services rendered by the Egyptian ambassador.

He said Pakistan was offering friendly environment to the business sector and urged Egyptian investors to take advantage of the friendly policies of the present government.

He said Pakistan was keen to improve trade relations with Egypt.

The ambassador said the brotherly and loving relations between Egypt and Pakistan were very strong.

Both the sides also agreed to continue and expand bilateral cooperation between the two countries.