Pakistan

COVID-19 vaccination in full swing; 112,316 inoculated

APP 03 May 2021

RAWALPINDI: As many as 112,316 people have been inoculated against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) from 24 centres operating across the district since the vaccination drive launched on March 10.

District Health Officer(DHO) Dr Jawad Zahid told APP, that 16,521 health workers while 95,795 people including senior citizens have been administered the vaccine so far.

Sharing details, of the COVID-19 situation in the district, he informed that 75 more positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 24,141 in the district while 10 lost their battle of life against the deadly virus.

The total infected cases included 22,281 from Rawalpindi and 1860 from other districts, he added.

The DHO informed that among the new cases, 21 were reported from Rawal Town, 21 from Potohar town,23 from Rawalpindi Cantt, 3 from Kotli sattian,2 from Gujar Khan,2 from Murree, and one each from Attock, Chakwal and Kalar Syedan.

"Presently 160 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, including 26 in Holy Family Hospital, 25 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,83 in Institute of Urology,20 in Fauji Foundation Hospital,5 In Hearts International Hospital and one in Akhtar Rukhsana Memorial hospital," he further added.

He updated that 21,774 patients were discharged after recovery and 3184 were quarantined including 1875 at home and 1309 in isolation.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah while chairing a meeting to review coronavirus arrangements has asked the business community to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures(SOPs)related to business activities to ensure safe working conditions as the 3rd wave of COVID-19 was spreading more dangerously as compared to the previous two.

He directed the concerned to ensure the COVID-19 SOPs at all public places including Ramazan bazaars, adding no negligence would be tolerated in following the SOPs aimed at effectively control the wave of coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 vaccination in full swing; 112,316 inoculated

