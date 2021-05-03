MG Pakistan says vehicles will be delivered on bookings before March 19

Following public ire over delayed deliveries, MG Pakistan has finally issued a statement saying they are equally angry over the delay of transport and delivery of the vehicles to Pakistan.

In an official statement, the company said MG Pakistan is making considerable efforts to bring global standard vehicles to Pakistan, however, that the delay is hurting their efforts, and causing public anger.

The notice detailed how deliveries have been delayed once again owing to certain issues on a global scale, expressing ‘anger’ about the whole situation as well. Highlighting several reasons behind the delay, the statement affirmed that it will take counter-measures to facilitate its customers.

MG maintained that 1300 units of the HS and 400 units of the ZS SUVs have recently arrived in Pakistan. These are being delivered to customers across the country.

While the ZS SUV will be delivered by the committed dates and times, the HS vehicles will be delivered to those who had made bookings prior to 19 March 2021. This is entirely on a first-come-first-serve basis along with a delay of two to three months in the committed delivery date.

As per the statement added that the bookings of new vehicles have been suspended indefinitely due to the global chip shortage. Additionally, port congestions also pose a hurdle to the supply of vehicles.

It also added that MG is taking bookings of the HS SUV from a limited number of financing customers.