ANL 32.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-7.57%)
ASC 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.32%)
ASL 21.93 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.96%)
AVN 78.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-4.43%)
BOP 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.62%)
DGKC 109.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.02%)
EPCL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.51%)
FCCL 22.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.48%)
FFBL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.55%)
FFL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.01%)
HASCOL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.81%)
HUBC 73.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.65%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.08%)
JSCL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-5.47%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.11%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
PAEL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.99%)
POWER 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.23%)
PPL 82.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.23%)
PRL 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.29%)
PTC 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.31%)
TRG 155.98 Decreased By ▼ -11.02 (-6.6%)
UNITY 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (5.9%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
BR100 4,685 Decreased By ▼ -51.17 (-1.08%)
BR30 23,801 Decreased By ▼ -477.82 (-1.97%)
KSE100 44,076 Decreased By ▼ -186.15 (-0.42%)
KSE30 18,027 Decreased By ▼ -73.37 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,149
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
834,146
421324hr
Sindh
285,626
Punjab
306,929
Balochistan
22,620
Islamabad
76,209
KPK
120,064
Business Recorder Logo
May 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

MG Pakistan says vehicles will be delivered on bookings before March 19

  • The company says ZS SUV will be delivered by the committed dates and times, but the HS vehicles will be delivered to those who had made bookings prior to 19 March 2021.
  • This is entirely on a first-come-first-serve basis along with a delay of two to three months in the committed delivery date.
Syed Ahmed Updated 03 May 2021

Following public ire over delayed deliveries, MG Pakistan has finally issued a statement saying they are equally angry over the delay of transport and delivery of the vehicles to Pakistan.

In an official statement, the company said MG Pakistan is making considerable efforts to bring global standard vehicles to Pakistan, however, that the delay is hurting their efforts, and causing public anger.

The notice detailed how deliveries have been delayed once again owing to certain issues on a global scale, expressing ‘anger’ about the whole situation as well. Highlighting several reasons behind the delay, the statement affirmed that it will take counter-measures to facilitate its customers.

MG maintained that 1300 units of the HS and 400 units of the ZS SUVs have recently arrived in Pakistan. These are being delivered to customers across the country.

While the ZS SUV will be delivered by the committed dates and times, the HS vehicles will be delivered to those who had made bookings prior to 19 March 2021. This is entirely on a first-come-first-serve basis along with a delay of two to three months in the committed delivery date.

As per the statement added that the bookings of new vehicles have been suspended indefinitely due to the global chip shortage. Additionally, port congestions also pose a hurdle to the supply of vehicles.

It also added that MG is taking bookings of the HS SUV from a limited number of financing customers.

MG Motors MG HS MG Pakistan MG ZS MG SUVs MG delivery delays

MG Pakistan says vehicles will be delivered on bookings before March 19

Global Islamic finance forecast to grow as main markets recover: S&P

Pakistan reports 4,213 new COVID-19 cases, 79 deaths in 24 hours

India's COVID-19 cases near 20 million, peak seen nearing

Pandemic boosted e-commerce in 2020: UNCTAD

25 killed in boat accident in Bangladesh: police

Blinken in UK as G7 foreign ministers resume in-person talks

US top diplomat: China acting more 'repressively, aggressively'

High-level meeting on budget 2021-22: Development spending under govt focus

There’s no proposal to withdraw Section 8B of ST Act: FBR

Implementation of Covid SOPs: PM finally leads from the front

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters