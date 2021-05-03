ANL 32.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-7.57%)
ASC 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.32%)
ASL 21.93 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.96%)
AVN 78.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-4.43%)
BOP 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.62%)
DGKC 109.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.02%)
EPCL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.51%)
FCCL 22.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.48%)
FFBL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.55%)
FFL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.01%)
HASCOL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.81%)
HUBC 73.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.65%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.08%)
JSCL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-5.47%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.11%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
PAEL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.99%)
POWER 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.23%)
PPL 82.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.23%)
PRL 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.29%)
PTC 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.31%)
TRG 155.98 Decreased By ▼ -11.02 (-6.6%)
UNITY 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (5.9%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
BR100 4,685 Decreased By ▼ -51.17 (-1.08%)
BR30 23,801 Decreased By ▼ -477.82 (-1.97%)
KSE100 44,076 Decreased By ▼ -186.15 (-0.42%)
KSE30 18,027 Decreased By ▼ -73.37 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,149
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
834,146
421324hr
Sindh
285,626
Punjab
306,929
Balochistan
22,620
Islamabad
76,209
KPK
120,064
Business Recorder Logo
May 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Bearish sentiments prevail at PSX on first trading day of the month

  • As per analysts the concerns regarding the rising number of coronavirus case, stricter lockdown and government decision reduce business timings all dented investors’ confidence.
Ali Ahmed 03 May 2021

Bearish sentiments continued on the first trading day of May at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the bourse closed the day on Monday in red.

Losing 632.28 pts the benchmark KSE 100 index recorded an intraday low of 43,630.07. Failing to recover all losses it ended lower by 186.15 pts at 44,076.20. The KMI 30 index declined by 130.29 pts closing at 71,346.70. While the KSE All Share index was down by 82.34 pts settling at 29,935.64.

As per analysts the concerns regarding the rising number of coronavirus case, stricter lockdown and government decision reduce business timings all dented investors’ confidence.

Overall market volumes contracted from 293.73 million shares on Friday to 238.44 mn shares. Unity Foods Limited (UNITY +4.12pc), Telecard Limited (TELE -6.97pc) and Ghani Global Holdings (GGL -6.98pc) led the volume chart. The scrips had 36.36 mn shares, 25.35 mn shares and 23.14 mn shares traded, respectively.

Sectors dragging the benchmark KSE 100 index lower included Technology and Communication sector (83.85 pts), Textile Composite sector (61.06 pts) and Cement sector (34.80 pts).

AKD Securities said that the market is likely to remain volatile in the short term with attention likely to be centered around, i) COVID's third wave and consequent business disruptions, and ii) budget-related news flows.

Company-wise, TRG Pakistan Limited (TRG 136.39 pts), The Hub Power Company Limited (29.29 pts) and Nishat Mills Limited (NML 23.86 pts) were top negative contributors.

The Technology and Communications sector lost 2.37% from its total market capitalization. Avanceon Limited (AVN 4.46%), NetSol Technologies Limited (NETSOL 7.50%) and TRG Pakistan Limited (TRG 7.13%) all closed in red.

lockdown Markets COVID PSX shares

Bearish sentiments prevail at PSX on first trading day of the month

Global Islamic finance forecast to grow as main markets recover: S&P

Pakistan reports 4,213 new COVID-19 cases, 79 deaths in 24 hours

India's COVID-19 cases near 20 million, peak seen nearing

Pandemic boosted e-commerce in 2020: UNCTAD

25 killed in boat accident in Bangladesh: police

Blinken in UK as G7 foreign ministers resume in-person talks

US top diplomat: China acting more 'repressively, aggressively'

High-level meeting on budget 2021-22: Development spending under govt focus

There’s no proposal to withdraw Section 8B of ST Act: FBR

Implementation of Covid SOPs: PM finally leads from the front

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters