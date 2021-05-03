ANL 32.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-7.57%)
ASC 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.32%)
ASL 21.93 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.96%)
AVN 78.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-4.43%)
BOP 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.62%)
DGKC 109.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.02%)
EPCL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.51%)
FCCL 22.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.48%)
FFBL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.55%)
FFL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.01%)
HASCOL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.81%)
HUBC 73.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.65%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.08%)
JSCL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-5.47%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.11%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
PAEL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.99%)
POWER 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.23%)
PPL 82.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.23%)
PRL 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.29%)
PTC 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.31%)
TRG 155.98 Decreased By ▼ -11.02 (-6.6%)
UNITY 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (5.9%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
BR100 4,685 Decreased By ▼ -51.17 (-1.08%)
BR30 23,801 Decreased By ▼ -477.82 (-1.97%)
KSE100 44,076 Decreased By ▼ -186.15 (-0.42%)
KSE30 18,027 Decreased By ▼ -73.37 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,149
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
834,146
421324hr
Sindh
285,626
Punjab
306,929
Balochistan
22,620
Islamabad
76,209
KPK
120,064
Business Recorder Logo
May 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most major Gulf stocks gain in early trade, earnings support

  • The Dubai index was up 0.7% as Emaar Properties rose 1.8%.
Reuters 03 May 2021

Most major Gulf stock markets were slightly up in early trade on Monday, with Abu Dhabi gaining on corporate earnings, while Saudi Arabia was supported by project expansion announcements from Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services Group and consumer food and beverages firm Almarai.

Abu Dhabi's benchmark index was up 0.2% as Emirates Telecommunications Group advanced 1%, extending gains from the previous session after the telecom operator reported nearly 8% increase in first-quarter profit on Thursday.

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank rose 1.2%. The Islamic lender on Sunday reported 125.3% jump in first-quarter profit to 607.6 million dirhams ($165.45).

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index edged up 0.1%, supported by a 0.2% gain in Al Rajhi Bank and a 0.7% rise in Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services Group. Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib announced a new hospital project with an estimated cost of 458 million riyals ($122.15 million).

Among other gainers, Almarai rose 1.7% after the firm said it would invest 6.6 billion riyals to expand the poultry segment.

The Dubai index was up 0.7% as Emaar Properties rose 1.8%.

Dubai Islamic Bank gained 0.9% after four days of consecutive falls following a 23% decline in first-quarter profit.

Qatar's Index slipped 0.1%, dragged down by Industries Qatar , which fell 0.7%, its fourth session of declines.

Dubai Islamic Bank Al Rajhi Bank Emaar Properties Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Almarai Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group

Most major Gulf stocks gain in early trade, earnings support

Global Islamic finance forecast to grow as main markets recover: S&P

Pakistan reports 4,213 new COVID-19 cases, 79 deaths in 24 hours

India's COVID-19 cases near 20 million, peak seen nearing

Pandemic boosted e-commerce in 2020: UNCTAD

25 killed in boat accident in Bangladesh: police

Blinken in UK as G7 foreign ministers resume in-person talks

US top diplomat: China acting more 'repressively, aggressively'

High-level meeting on budget 2021-22: Development spending under govt focus

There’s no proposal to withdraw Section 8B of ST Act: FBR

Implementation of Covid SOPs: PM finally leads from the front

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters