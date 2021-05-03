Can PSG and Real Madrid prevent all-English Champions League final?

PARIS: A second all-English Champions League final in three seasons is in sight with Manchester City and Chelsea in strong positions heading into the second legs of their last-four ties against Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid this week.

In 2019, as Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid to win the Champions League, Chelsea had just returned from defeating Arsenal in Baku in the Europa League final.

The talk then was of a new era of English dominance in Europe being ushered in. Two years on, and despite the twin hits of Brexit and the pandemic, an identical scenario is a distinct possibility.

Pep Guardiola's City host PSG after winning 2-1 in France, leaving them on the brink of a first ever Champions League final.

The appointment of Thomas Tuchel has transformed Chelsea and their 1-1 draw in Madrid makes them favourites to reach a first final since winning the trophy in 2012.

Meanwhile, Manchester United appear certain to reach the Europa League final after crushing Roma 6-2 at Old Trafford.

Arsenal could be their opponents in Gdansk later this month, if they can overturn a 2-1 deficit against Villarreal.