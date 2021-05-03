Three-time champion Selby leads Murphy 10-7 in world snooker final

LONDON: Mark Selby stayed on course for a fourth world snooker title on Sunday when he opened up a 10-7 lead in the final against Shaun Murphy.

Selby, the champion in 2014, 2016 and 2017, won the last four frames of the evening in the best-of-35 frame final which concludes Monday.

He had trailed 4-6 and 6-7 before hitting back with impressive breaks of 67, 86, 57 and 90.

"I felt a bit edgy at the start, it's a world final and I was trying that extra bit harder and Shaun started off a lot better than me," Selby told the BBC.

"Every final I have been to I have always felt really tired going into it but I have dug in today, grafted when I needed to and manged to get myself a lead."

Murphy is seeking his second world title, 16 years after his first.

He won't be too disheartened by being three frames down -- he trailed 10-6 to Matthew Stevens at the same stage in the 2005 final.

"I thought he was fabulous tonight," Murphy said.

"He always seemed to have the answer and potted some outrageous long balls.

He added: "It's a frame easier than in 2005, but in all seriousness I think I have showed in the semi-final I can win when I am down. This match is a long way from being over."