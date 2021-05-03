Man Utd fans' anti-Glazer protest forces postponement of Liverpool clash

MANCHESTER: Manchester United's Premier League clash against Liverpool was postponed on Sunday after fans invaded the Old Trafford pitch as part of a protest against United's owners, the Glazer family.

Hundreds of fans managed to make their way into the ground, chanting "we want Glazers out."

Large numbers of supporters had also gathered outside the stadium and there were clashes with police as they moved in to disperse the crowd.

"Following discussion between the police, the Premier League, Trafford Council and the clubs, our match against Liverpool has been postponed due to safety and security considerations around the protest today," United said in a statement.

"Our fans are passionate about Manchester United and we completely acknowledge the right to free expression and peaceful protest.

"However, we regret the disruption to the team and actions which put other fans, staff and the police in danger. We thank the police for their support and will assist them in any subsequent investigations."

The match had been due to start at 1630 local time (1530GMT), but had been delayed by over an hour before the decision to call the match off was confirmed.

"The security and safety of everyone at Old Trafford remains of paramount importance," the Premier League said in a statement.

"We understand and respect the strength of feeling but condemn all acts of violence, criminal damage and trespass, especially given the associated COVID-19 breaches.

"Fans have many channels by which to make their views known, but the actions of a minority seen today have no justification."

Manchester City could have been crowned Premier League champions on Sunday had United lost the match.

No rearranged date has yet been agreed for the fixture to be played.

Liverpool said they were in "full agreement" for the match to be called off as the safety of their players and staff could not be guaranteed.

"It is our position that public safety must be the number one factor in any such decision, with the ability to provide a secure environment for the participants, staff and officials being a particular priority," Liverpool said in a statement.

"It was clearly not possible for this to be guaranteed today due to a situation which escalated rapidly."