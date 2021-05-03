Pakistan reports 4,213 new COVID-19 cases, 79 deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan's coronavirus tally climbed to 834,146 on Monday after 4,213 people tested positive for the virus during the last 24 hours.

During the past 24 hours, 45,954 tests were conducted across the country, taking the total number of tests conducted to 11,928,095. The country's positivity ratio stands at 9.16%. There are now 87,953 active coronavirus cases in-country. Out of these, 5,377 are critical cases.

During the past 24 hours, 79 people also lost their lives to the virus. Pakistan has so far reported 18,149 deaths from COVID-19. Meanwhile, the total number of people to recover from the virus jumped to 728,044 after 5,842 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.

As Pakistan grapples with the third coronavirus wave, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has warned that the next few weeks for Pakistan are critical.

"Daily cases now exceed 9 lakhs, more than ever before . Daily deaths exceeding 15 thousand near the peak of jan 2021. The need for caution remains high. For Pakistan the next few weeks are critical," he tweeted.