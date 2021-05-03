ANL 33.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.31%)
ASC 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.92%)
ASL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.46%)
AVN 80.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.49%)
BOP 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BYCO 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.68%)
DGKC 112.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.12%)
EPCL 49.74 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.99%)
FCCL 23.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
FFBL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.55%)
FFL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
HASCOL 8.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HUBC 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.53%)
JSCL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.35%)
KAPCO 37.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.13%)
KEL 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
LOTCHEM 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.8%)
MLCF 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
PAEL 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.68%)
POWER 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
PPL 81.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
PTC 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.48%)
SNGP 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.05%)
TRG 160.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.50 (-3.89%)
UNITY 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.62%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.88%)
BR100 4,695 Decreased By ▼ -41.48 (-0.88%)
BR30 23,966 Decreased By ▼ -312.48 (-1.29%)
KSE100 44,055 Decreased By ▼ -207.18 (-0.47%)
KSE30 18,016 Decreased By ▼ -84.9 (-0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,149
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
834,146
421324hr
Sindh
285,626
Punjab
306,929
Balochistan
22,620
Islamabad
76,209
KPK
120,064
Business Recorder Logo
May 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan reports 4,213 new COVID-19 cases, 79 deaths in 24 hours

  • There are 87,953 active coronavirus cases in the country.
  • 5,842 people also recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours.
Aisha Mahmood 03 May 2021

Pakistan's coronavirus tally climbed to 834,146 on Monday after 4,213 people tested positive for the virus during the last 24 hours.

During the past 24 hours, 45,954 tests were conducted across the country, taking the total number of tests conducted to 11,928,095. The country's positivity ratio stands at 9.16%. There are now 87,953 active coronavirus cases in-country. Out of these, 5,377 are critical cases.

During the past 24 hours, 79 people also lost their lives to the virus. Pakistan has so far reported 18,149 deaths from COVID-19. Meanwhile, the total number of people to recover from the virus jumped to 728,044 after 5,842 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.

As Pakistan grapples with the third coronavirus wave, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has warned that the next few weeks for Pakistan are critical.

"Daily cases now exceed 9 lakhs, more than ever before . Daily deaths exceeding 15 thousand near the peak of jan 2021. The need for caution remains high. For Pakistan the next few weeks are critical," he tweeted.

Coronavirus lockdown Pakistan coronavirus cases third COVID wave coroavirus vaccine

Pakistan reports 4,213 new COVID-19 cases, 79 deaths in 24 hours

There’s no proposal to withdraw Section 8B of ST Act: FBR

Implementation of Covid SOPs: PM finally leads from the front

Trade deficit widens by 20.1pc in 10 months

BJP loses West Bengal election

Financial activities thru drug trafficking: FMU issues ‘red flag indicators’

Power supply to Karachi increased by 621MW: Federal govt

UK defends aid cuts after UN warnings

PM vows to introduce electoral reforms

Iran-Afghan pedestrian movement banned

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters