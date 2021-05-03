Implementation of Covid SOPs: PM finally leads from the front

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan drove himself to different parts of the federal capital including public places, along with a handful of his aides, apparently to witness the situation in the aftermath of rapid spread of coronavirus.

The PM was accompanied by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan, Secretary to Prime Minister Azam Khan and Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Amer Ali Ahmed, Business Recorder has learnt.

No protocol official of Prime Minister’s Office accompanied the PM and Khan himself drove to different areas including Ehsaas Vendors Market in G-11 Markaz, Argentina Park, Trail 5, Margalla Road and Murghazar. The PM also visited different development sites at the outskirts of Islamabad where he was briefed by the chairman CDA about CDA’s development projects.

He also visited a CDA sewerage plant where he received a related briefing on the working of the plant.

In a footage released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the PM is seen interacting with street vendors and inquiring about their living conditions.

“How are how and how is it going?” he asked a vendor.

In response, the vendor, who runs a makeshift stall of eateries, thanked the PM for helping him set up his stall under Ehsaas Programme.

The PM is also seen asking a vendor not to forget wearing a face mask and to make sure that his son also wore a face mask as a precautionary measure against coronavirus.

Khan was also briefed about the working of the Ehsaas vendors market, during his visit to the market.

Government officials said the PM is planning to enhance his direct contact with the public for which his surprise visits to different areas are under consideration but keeping in view the security limitations. His recent initiative to take live phone calls from the general public is also part of the Premier’s plan to enhance contact with public, officials said.

