Power supply to Karachi increased by 621MW: Federal govt

ISLAMABAD: Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar said on Sunday that power supply to Karachi was recorded at 3,180 megawatts, which is 621 MW more than power supply of 2,559 to Karachi recorded in the corresponding period last year.

“Last year, we promised to increase power supply to Karachi by 2000 MW in three years. These decisions have started yielding results. Alhamdulillah,” he tweeted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021