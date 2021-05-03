ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
ASC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.35%)
ASL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
AVN 82.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-6.58%)
BOP 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.05%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.25%)
DGKC 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-2.51%)
EPCL 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.34%)
FCCL 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.9%)
FFBL 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.56%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.26%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.35%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.28%)
JSCL 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.23%)
KAPCO 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.45%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.56%)
MLCF 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PAEL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.27%)
PIBTL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.75%)
POWER 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
PPL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.4%)
PRL 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.84%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
SNGP 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -11.90 (-6.65%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.88%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.79%)
BR100 4,736 Decreased By ▼ -81.83 (-1.7%)
BR30 24,279 Decreased By ▼ -656.9 (-2.63%)
KSE100 44,262 Decreased By ▼ -600.76 (-1.34%)
KSE30 18,101 Decreased By ▼ -250.66 (-1.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,070
11324hr
Pakistan Cases
829,933
441424hr
Sindh
284,738
Punjab
304,889
Balochistan
22,528
Islamabad
75,892
KPK
119,277
Business Recorder Logo
May 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

UK defends aid cuts after UN warnings

AFP 03 May 2021

LONDON: Britain on Sunday defended cuts to its aid spending, stressing the budget impact of the coronavirus pandemic, after several UN agencies warned they would translate into thousands of deaths among the world's poor.

"I've found the process of making those savings very difficult," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told Sky News.

"We've had to make this extremely difficult decision to reduce and find savings in the aid budget, that's because of the impact Covid has had, the biggest contraction we've seen in the economy for 300 years," he said.

Despite the cut of £4 billion ($5.5 billion, 4.6 billion euros) to £10 billion in its aid budget, Britain remains a leading contributor among the G7 nations, Raab added as he prepares to chair a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in London this week.

At least three UN agencies this week warned of a devastating impact after Britain informed them of steep reductions in its contributions, months after moving to suspend its legally enshrined target for aid spending.

The children's fund UNICEF and UNAIDS added their own concern after UNFPA, the UN's sexual and reproductive health agency, said the plan would lead to some 250,000 more deaths around the world. Raab said the government was adopting "a more strategic approach, and also to get maximum value out of every penny of taxpayers' money that goes abroad".

The G7 meeting is expected to agree on fair access to Covid-19 vaccines around the world, and is a "great opportunity ... to use our convening power and make a real team effort to tackle these problems together", he said.

Emergency pandemic support measures have sent Britain's annual borrowing rocketing to the highest level since World War II.

But Lisa Nandy, foreign affairs spokeswoman for the main opposition Labour party, said scaling back aid in the middle of the pandemic was "extraordinarily short-sighted".

"What is being cut is just appalling," she told Sky News, highlighting healthcare and scientific research. "It absolutely undermines our moral authority on the world stage."

UN Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab UK defends aid cuts UN warnings

UK defends aid cuts after UN warnings

There’s no proposal to withdraw Section 8B of ST Act: FBR

Implementation of Covid SOPs: PM finally leads from the front

Trade deficit widens by 20.1pc in 10 months

BJP loses West Bengal election

Financial activities thru drug trafficking: FMU issues ‘red flag indicators’

Power supply to Karachi increased by 621MW: Federal govt

PM vows to introduce electoral reforms

Iran-Afghan pedestrian movement banned

Govt reduces inbound international flight operations to 20pc

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.